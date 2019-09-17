Love Island USA is FINALLY coming to ITVBe and will air this weekend

Cancel your Saturday night plans because a whole new summer of love is about to kick off.

Love Island USA in finally coming to the UK and will air on ITVBe this coming weekend.

Fans of the hit dating show will be treated to the very first American series, which will follow 11 sexy singletons from across the pond on their search for ‘the one’.

And you can expect a whole new level of glamour as this season’s contestants will be flirting up a storm in the exotic location of Fiji.

Comedian Arielle Vandenberg will host the American version of the matchmaking show. Picture: Getty

The luxury villa is situated on the romantic island in the South Pacific, so brace yourself for explosive levels of sun, sea and saucy antics as they crack on under the coconuts.

The US version will air on ITVBe on 22nd September, but be warned as the opening episode won't hit screens until midnight on Saturday night so be prepared to stay up late.

Love Island USA was commissioned by American broadcaster CBS and will follow the exact same format as the UK show.

Hosted by comedian Arielle Vanderberg, who takes on Caroline Flack's role, and narrated by Matthew Hoffman, who replaces Iain Stirling, the duo will turn up the drama as each singleton figures out who their type is on paper – and whether their romance can last the distance.

In fact, the network is so sure it's going to be a huge hit a second series is already in the bag.

But with only 22 episodes signed off it won't last anywhere near as long as this summer's epic UK series five, won by Geordie beauty Amber Gill and her now ex-boyfriend Greg O'Shea.

Despite their success, the winning couple split just five weeks after scoring the prize money – a whopping £25,000 each – when the Irish rugby player reportedly dumped the beauty therapist by text.

The US series will tide Love Island fans over until the winter version of the British show hits screens.

The upcoming run is set to take place in a lavish location in South Africa and will air in early 2020, ITV has confirmed.