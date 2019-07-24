Love Island winter series: Release date, cast and details on the South Africa villa revealed

24 July 2019, 11:47

ITV have just announced that there will be TWO Love Island series' in 2020 - here's everything you need to know

Love Island already takes up our whole summer, and now it's set to take over our winter - as ITV have just announced that there will be TWO series' from 2020.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions at ITV, said: "Off the back of a record-breaking year, we're delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule.

Read more: Love Island viewers in UPROAR at Jordan and Anna's showdown following India drama

"Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences.

"In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location."

And Angela Jain, Managing Director ITV Studios Entertainment, added: "We love making Love Island for ITV2.

"The show's success is testament to the magnificent production team that decamp to Mallorca every year to deliver the award-winning show with its trademark warmth, wit and wide-ranging appeal.

Read more: Love Island deny Jordan was ‘forced’ to flirt with India by bosses as Anna is ‘too unpopular’

"And now 2020 is going to have even more love than before."

Here's everything you need to know about the most exciting bit of TV news of the millennium.

When will winter Love Island start?

Winter Love Island will kick off in 'early 2020', according to ITV. This means we'll only have around six months to wait after this series concludes next Monday.

Where will winer Love Island be set?

While the summer edition is set in Mallorca, this winter version will be filmed in a brand-new location in South Africa.

Who will host the winter version of Love Island? Will it be Caroline Flack?

It looks like Caroline will be heading to the South African villa. A source told The Sun: "Caroline is now synonymous with the show so it wouldn’t seem right to have anyone else hosting it. They’ll use the same production crew too so it should all run like clockwork.

Love Island will be back on our screens in about six month's time
Love Island will be back on our screens in about six month's time. Picture: ITV

"ITV bosses have been thrilled with the popularity of the show this year and enjoyed bumper viewing figures so it seemed like a no brainer to fill the January reality TV slot left by Celebrity Big Brother."

Read more: Love Island fans are impressed with Ovie Soko's tip to cool down

How can I apply for winter Love Island?

Applications aren't open yet, but it's likely they will do so soon after the current series ends.

Is there a winter Love Island trailer?

Not yet - but watch this space!

