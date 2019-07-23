Love Island viewers in UPROAR at Jordan and Anna's showdown following India drama

23 July 2019, 22:00

Anna and Jordan came to blows after he revealed he'd had his head turned by new girl India

In one of the biggest Love Island shockers of the series, Jordan Hames just revealed that his head has been turned by new girl India Reynolds - despite asking Anna Vakili to be his girlfriend just two days ago.

It all started at the beginning of the episode when Jordan and India were talking about their favourite foods in the kitchen.

Anna, who was watching on, told Amber Gill: "They're always together", and Amber agreed.

Jordan later told Curtis Pritchard that he was having second thoughts about asking her to be his girlfriend.

He said: “At the time I asked her to be my girlfriend, it felt normal and natural and it was the right thing to do. But I feel like I may have rushed into it.”

Opening up about newbie India Reynolds, he then adds: “I feel like over the past couple of days I’ve had a few good conversations with India."

Anna then tells the girls she has a bad feeling because he hasn't been spending time with her.

After sleeping on it, Jordan confirmed to Curtis: “I think I’ve confirmed the location of my head…India” - and Curtis told Maura Higgins what he'd learnt.

Jordan and Anna came to blows in tonight's episode
Jordan and Anna came to blows in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

Maura then told Anna what she heard when she saw Jordan take India for a chat, saying: “He’s cracking on with India. He likes India. Curtis told me. He’s pulled her for a chat right now.”

Anna then stormed over to Jordan, saying: “You just asked me out and you like her, is that how much of a f***ing idiot you are?!”

Twitter was in uproar over the shock twist.

One person tweeted: "Honestly thought this whole Anna & Jordan situation was going to be a challenge but maybe he really is just that type of guy".

Another added: "this anna/jordan/india situation I can’t believeeeeee it".

