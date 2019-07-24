Love Island deny Jordan was ‘forced’ to flirt with India by bosses as Anna is ‘too unpopular’

24 July 2019, 07:45 | Updated: 24 July 2019, 07:48

A source claimed Jordan was "forced" to flirt with India
A source claimed Jordan was "forced" to flirt with India. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island has responded to claims that producers encouraged Jordan to spark a romance with India.

Last night’s Love island saw explosive scenes between Anna and Jordan, only days after they became boyfriend and girlfriend.

Making a dramatic U-turn, Jordan revealed to Curtis that he has eyes for India, before pulling her for a chat to make his feelings clear.

However, thanks to Maura, Anna found out about Jordan’s plans and the pair found themselves in a heated row over their relationship.

Now, it has been claimed the Love Island producers “forced” Jordan to flirt with India, as Anna is “too unpopular”.

READ MORE: Love Island viewers in UPROAR following Jordan and Anna's showdown

Last night's Love Island saw an explosive showdown between Anna and Jordan
Last night's Love Island saw an explosive showdown between Anna and Jordan. Picture: ITV

A source told The Sun: “Jordan was pushed into saying he likes India in order to cause drama after producers told him he doesn’t have a chance of winning with Anna

“Now that Michael Griffiths has left and the ongoing ­tension between him and ex Amber Gill is over, they needed something explosive to happen for the final week.”

They continued: “Anna is a fierce character and they knew she wasn’t going to just let it go quietly if Jordan started growing close to India, especially as they’ve only just become ­girlfriend and boyfriend.

“The move by producers has clearly worked but it proves this entire series is completely contrived.”

Jordan's decision left Love Island viewers shocked
Jordan's decision left Love Island viewers shocked. Picture: ITV

A spokesperson for ITV has denied the claims, telling Heart: “The opinions they have and the relationships formed are completely within the control of the Islanders ­themselves.”

Anna and Jordan’s relationship has been left hanging in the balance after last night’s scenes, but fans do not believe Anna will give her boyfriend another chance.

This bombshell comes a week before the Love Island 2019 final, potentially ruining the couple’s chance of making it to the final.

Watch Love Island tonight on ITV2 at 9PM for the latest.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island bosses reveal there will be TWO series every year as a winter version is confirmed.

Love Island announce hit reality show will now have TWO series per year
Jordan and Anna came to blows in tonight's episode

Love Island viewers in UPROAR at Jordan and Anna's showdown following India drama
Greg was taken from the villa yesterday

Where is Greg O'Shea, why isn't he on Love Island tonight and when will he be back?
Chris Taylor tries to make it up to Harley in tonight's episode - after saying he was "meant to be" with India

Love Island's Chris apologises to Harley with adorable gesture after India Reynolds blunder
Ovie keeps his cool in a rather... unique... way

Love Island fans are impressed with Ovie Soko's tip to cool down

Trending on Heart

The 'Amazingly powerful' hairdryer is delighting holidaymakers

Shoppers blown away by 'amazingly powerful' £16 travel Babyliss hairdryer that has OVER 1000 five star reviews

Beauty

Argos is selling a cooling mattress topper for £69.99

Argos is selling a cooling mattress topper to help you sleep during the heatwave

Lifestyle

Rihanna can't believe how much this little girl looks like her!

Rihanna 'almost drops her phone' after seeing snap of child doppelgänger who looks EXACTLY like her

Celebrities

The search for Gizmo continues

Chihuahua snatched from garden by seagull is ALIVE, says psychic as frantic search continues

Lifestyle

Hot weather can cause unsightly and painful sweatrash

Heatwave 2019: Have I got sweat rash? Prickly heat rash symptoms, causes and treatments and how to stop painful chafing

Lifestyle

The boob sweat banisher will be a saving grace for many women

This bra liner will banish your underboob sweat in the heatwave

Fashion