Love Island deny Jordan was ‘forced’ to flirt with India by bosses as Anna is ‘too unpopular’
24 July 2019, 07:45 | Updated: 24 July 2019, 07:48
Love Island has responded to claims that producers encouraged Jordan to spark a romance with India.
Last night’s Love island saw explosive scenes between Anna and Jordan, only days after they became boyfriend and girlfriend.
Making a dramatic U-turn, Jordan revealed to Curtis that he has eyes for India, before pulling her for a chat to make his feelings clear.
However, thanks to Maura, Anna found out about Jordan’s plans and the pair found themselves in a heated row over their relationship.
Now, it has been claimed the Love Island producers “forced” Jordan to flirt with India, as Anna is “too unpopular”.
A source told The Sun: “Jordan was pushed into saying he likes India in order to cause drama after producers told him he doesn’t have a chance of winning with Anna
“Now that Michael Griffiths has left and the ongoing tension between him and ex Amber Gill is over, they needed something explosive to happen for the final week.”
They continued: “Anna is a fierce character and they knew she wasn’t going to just let it go quietly if Jordan started growing close to India, especially as they’ve only just become girlfriend and boyfriend.
“The move by producers has clearly worked but it proves this entire series is completely contrived.”
A spokesperson for ITV has denied the claims, telling Heart: “The opinions they have and the relationships formed are completely within the control of the Islanders themselves.”
Anna and Jordan’s relationship has been left hanging in the balance after last night’s scenes, but fans do not believe Anna will give her boyfriend another chance.
This bombshell comes a week before the Love Island 2019 final, potentially ruining the couple’s chance of making it to the final.
Watch Love Island tonight on ITV2 at 9PM for the latest.