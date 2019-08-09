Which Love Island 2019 couples are still together?

9 August 2019, 16:13

Which of the couples from the show are still together now?
Which of the couples from the show are still together now? Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

From Amber and Greg to Molly-Mae and Tommy, here are all the couples that have lasted.

Love Island 2019 has only just wrapped up but the love stories of all the couples on the hit show are just starting.

Many of the islanders made it officials, and others are taking it slow, but which ones are still together and which relationships have already bit the dust? We reveal all...

READ MORE: Amber Gill set to appear on Dancing on Ice

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea

View this post on Instagram

Dinner with my ❤️

A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill) on

Amber and Greg are still going strong after winning the show.

They appeared on loose women back on the 6th of August where they confirmed they were exclusively dating, but don't use the labels boyfriend and girlfriend.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Runners up Molly-Mae and Tommy have always seemed pretty solid but that didn't stop rumours from flying of a split.

However, they're definitely still going strong and their appearance on the Love Island Reunion cemented they're still a couple.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins

View this post on Instagram

😘.

A post shared by Curtis Pritchard (@curtispritchard12) on

Maura and Curtis had to Gert through a few obstacles to end up together, but the pair seem happy at the moment.

They came fourth on the show after Curtis savagely binned off Amy and Maura swooped in and got what she wanted.

After leaving the show they've both stated it's not love... yet.

Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane

Danny couldn't really decide who he liked in the villa, and after savagely dumping Yewande, she left, followed by his second interest, Arabella.

But finally he settled on Jourdan Riane, and the pair have made their relationship official.

They've been spotted out and about on dates around London and seem happy.

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash

View this post on Instagram

Felt like Dobby sat on this chair .... 🧙🏼‍♂️

A post shared by Chris Taylor (@christophertaylorofficial) on

Chris, arguably one of the most underrated islanders of all time, was dumped from the villa with partner Harley around a week after arriving.

Many didn't believe the coupling was very genuine but the duo have been on a trip to Alton Towers together and confirmed their relationship on Aftersun.

Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames

Although Jordan asked Anna to be his girlfriend and the seemed to make things official in the villa, it soon broke down.

Jordan really fuffed things up when he suddenly decided he fancied India, but that didn't work out for anyone.

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds

Ovie and India were one of the later couplings of the series, and placed in third.

They won the nation's love very fast, mostly down to Ovie's caring, chilled and hilarious personality.

They're definitely together still and seem really content, with India saying that spending two nights apart was "a struggle".

Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk

View this post on Instagram

Kisses 💋

A post shared by Belle Hassan (@bellehassan) on

Belle and Anton were dumped from the villa just before the finale after facing a vote from their fellow islanders... AWKWARD.

After a few arguments in the villa they seem to still be going strong, and have enjoyed a string of dates.

Michael Griffiths and Joanna Chimonides

Joanna and Michael were never official, but he famously dumped Amber for her.

Things seemed to be going great as Michael bragged how Joanna was everything he wanted and she wasn't 'CHALDISH' like Amber apparently was.

However, things turned sour when Joanna was dumped and Michael didn't follow her - but they've since been pictured kissing on nights out.

Who knows? Who cares?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Baptiste is set for another series

Baptiste season 2: When is the release date and who is in the cast?
The film is currently being produced by Netflix

Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan and Rachel McAdams to star in Netflix film about Eurovision
Lauren opened up about her childhood to the experts

Celebs Go Dating viewers in tears as Lauren Goodger reveals she was 'given away' by her mum aged 4

Celebrities

Amber could be set to join Dancing On Ice

Amber Gill ‘set for Dancing On Ice’ next year after Love Island win
Ben Foden's marriage sparked debate on Twitter

Ben Foden's 'whirlwind wedding' sparks furious debate on GMB - as guest claims it 'makes a mockery of love'

Trending on Heart

Costa Coffe have been blasted for their price inflation

Costa Coffee slammed by customers for raising drink prices but SHRINKING cup sizes by a third

Food & Health

The mum has slammed drivers who use the spaces in a furious rant (stock image)

Mum's furious rant at drivers who take up parent and child parking bays goes viral

Lifestyle

Anne is now pregnant with her first child

Anne Hathaway says it 'broke' her to see other pregnant woman while she struggled to conceive

Celebrities

Karen Clifton has spoken out about her ex Kevin's new relationship

Karen Clifton speaks out for the first time about ex Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley's relationship

Celebrities

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are reportedly moving in together

Channing Tatum and Jessie J move in together into beautiful Suffolk mansion

Celebrities

Caroline and Lewis are Instagram official

Caroline Flack parties with posts loved-up Instagram with new boyfriend Lewis Burton

Celebrities