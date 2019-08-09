Which Love Island 2019 couples are still together?

By Mared Parry

From Amber and Greg to Molly-Mae and Tommy, here are all the couples that have lasted.

Love Island 2019 has only just wrapped up but the love stories of all the couples on the hit show are just starting.

Many of the islanders made it officials, and others are taking it slow, but which ones are still together and which relationships have already bit the dust? We reveal all...

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea

Amber and Greg are still going strong after winning the show.

They appeared on loose women back on the 6th of August where they confirmed they were exclusively dating, but don't use the labels boyfriend and girlfriend.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Runners up Molly-Mae and Tommy have always seemed pretty solid but that didn't stop rumours from flying of a split.

However, they're definitely still going strong and their appearance on the Love Island Reunion cemented they're still a couple.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins

Maura and Curtis had to Gert through a few obstacles to end up together, but the pair seem happy at the moment.

They came fourth on the show after Curtis savagely binned off Amy and Maura swooped in and got what she wanted.

After leaving the show they've both stated it's not love... yet.

Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane

Danny couldn't really decide who he liked in the villa, and after savagely dumping Yewande, she left, followed by his second interest, Arabella.

But finally he settled on Jourdan Riane, and the pair have made their relationship official.

They've been spotted out and about on dates around London and seem happy.

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash

Chris, arguably one of the most underrated islanders of all time, was dumped from the villa with partner Harley around a week after arriving.

Many didn't believe the coupling was very genuine but the duo have been on a trip to Alton Towers together and confirmed their relationship on Aftersun.

Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames

Although Jordan asked Anna to be his girlfriend and the seemed to make things official in the villa, it soon broke down.

Jordan really fuffed things up when he suddenly decided he fancied India, but that didn't work out for anyone.

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds

Ovie and India were one of the later couplings of the series, and placed in third.

They won the nation's love very fast, mostly down to Ovie's caring, chilled and hilarious personality.

They're definitely together still and seem really content, with India saying that spending two nights apart was "a struggle".

Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk

Belle and Anton were dumped from the villa just before the finale after facing a vote from their fellow islanders... AWKWARD.

After a few arguments in the villa they seem to still be going strong, and have enjoyed a string of dates.

Michael Griffiths and Joanna Chimonides

Joanna and Michael were never official, but he famously dumped Amber for her.

Things seemed to be going great as Michael bragged how Joanna was everything he wanted and she wasn't 'CHALDISH' like Amber apparently was.

However, things turned sour when Joanna was dumped and Michael didn't follow her - but they've since been pictured kissing on nights out.

Who knows? Who cares?