Amber Gill ‘set for Dancing On Ice’ next year after Love Island win

Amber could be set to join Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island winner Amber Gill has reportedly signed up for next year's Dancing On Ice.

Amber Gill may have only left the Love Island villa last week, but the ITV2 champion has already landed herself another reality show gig.

According to The Sun, the 21-year-old will be following in the footsteps of Kem Cetinay and Wes Nelson and joining Dancing On Ice.

Apparently, bosses have been desperate to secure her place in the line up as her fiery personality “will make excellent viewing”.

A source told the publication: “The Dancing On Ice casting team are delighted with the decision to snap up Amber.

“Love Island contestants always do really well on the series as they are still fresh in everyone’s minds.”

They added: “Amber is a stunning girl and they know she’ll look fabulous in all the sequinned costumes. She has a gutsy personality, too, so will make excellent viewing.”

It’s thought that beautician Amber - who won the show with partner Greg O’Shea - will start rehearsing later on in the year ready for the ITV show in January 2020.

This is likely to add to the million pounds the former Islander is set to earn in the next year will all the business deals she’ll be making.

Experts have estimated Amber and Greg are looking at a six-figure sum EACH as fashion companies, makeup brands and other huge retailers battle for their business.

And when it comes to social media, Amber will be able to charge big bucks at around £10,000 per Instagram post.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider revealed: "They will have a golden 12 months and the aim will be for them to make more than a £1 million each in that time.

“If they don’t break the £1 million mark then they are being badly advised. They should be picking up £10,000 per post because once the new series comes around that figure will drop to £1,000 or even less."

But if their co-star Anton Danyluk is right, the pair could split before she But speaking to Heat magazine, Anton hinted Greg could almost be too good to be true.He explained: "He's a genuinely nice guy and Amber's been through everything in there and I'm so happy for her to finally find someone who is perfect for her.

"But I think he might be too nice for her, that's the problem."