ITV axe Love Island spin-off show over fears Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea will split

6 August 2019, 07:50

ITV axe Love Island spin-off show over fears Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea will split
ITV axe Love Island spin-off show over fears Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea will split. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

ITV are holding back on making a spin-off show about winners Amber and Greg, it has been reported.

Only a week ago, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won Love Island 2019, walking away with a prize of £50,000 between them.

Now out of the villa, the beauty therapist from Newcastle and the rugby player from Ireland are undoubtably inundated with job offers.

However, one job the pair won’t be taking on is a spin-off show with ITV.

According to The Sun, ITV are holding back on making a show about the winners, as they have done in previous years, as they fear Amber and Greg will split before it airs.

READ MORE: Love Island's Curtis Pritchard reveals he is open to a relationship with a man

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won Love Island 2019, walking away with a prize of £50,000 between them
Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won Love Island 2019, walking away with a prize of £50,000 between them. Picture: Greg O'Shea/Instagram

A source told the publication: “It’s been a publicity disaster in previous years, when couples split before their show aired or appeared to get back together just as the programmes came out.

“Jack and Dani’s series was a perfect example last year, with everyone saying their relationship was fake.

“This year bosses want to take the heat off the contestants’ relationships, especially as it’s been such a choppy year for couples making a go of it.”

They went on: “Instead they are focusing on Winter Love Island and want to nail the casting for that series.

Amber and Greg are exclusive, but not yet boyfriend and girlfriend
Amber and Greg are exclusive, but not yet boyfriend and girlfriend. Picture: ITV

“Of course, they’re keeping a close eye on their couples to spot any potential for spin-off shows, but at the moment it’s certainly not looking likely.”

While they may have won the show, Amber and Greg are still taking their relationship slow, only having met three weeks ago.

After leaving the villa, the couple did reveal they were exclusive.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Netflix renew Ricky Gervais' After Life for second season

Netflix renew Ricky Gervais' After Life for second season

Sinead is set to come face-to-face with Laurie again

Hollyoaks fans fear for Sinead’s life as evil rapist Laurie escapes prison
Molly-Mae is reportedly receiving therapy from Love Island

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague ‘getting therapy’ after struggling to cope with cruel online abuse
Jane's sultry snap has been praised by many

Loose Women's Jane Moore, 57, praised for sharing 'empowering' bikini pic on Instagram

Celebrities

Steve McFadden is currently enjoying a lads holiday with his co-stars

EastEnders fans go wild over Phil Mitchell actor's holiday photos with co-stars

Trending on Heart

Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John after breast cancer diagnosis

Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John as the Grease star battles breast cancer

Celebrities

CGD made for awkward viewing last night...

Celebs Go Dating viewers left CRINGING after Lee Ryan gets rejected
Barbara Windsor has reached out to Boris Johnson

Barbara Windsor writes open letter to UK government and demands action over dementia care

Celebrities

Duncan James announced his dog had tragically died

Duncan James suffers heartache as family dog dies, weeks after setting up GoFundMe page to save his life

Celebrities

Michelle and her cousin look so alike

Michelle Keegan shocks fans with lookalike cousin in Instagram snap

Celebrities