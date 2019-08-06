ITV axe Love Island spin-off show over fears Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea will split

By Alice Dear

ITV are holding back on making a spin-off show about winners Amber and Greg, it has been reported.

Only a week ago, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won Love Island 2019, walking away with a prize of £50,000 between them.

Now out of the villa, the beauty therapist from Newcastle and the rugby player from Ireland are undoubtably inundated with job offers.

However, one job the pair won’t be taking on is a spin-off show with ITV.

According to The Sun, ITV are holding back on making a show about the winners, as they have done in previous years, as they fear Amber and Greg will split before it airs.

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won Love Island 2019, walking away with a prize of £50,000 between them. Picture: Greg O'Shea/Instagram

A source told the publication: “It’s been a publicity disaster in previous years, when couples split before their show aired or appeared to get back together just as the programmes came out.

“Jack and Dani’s series was a perfect example last year, with everyone saying their relationship was fake.

“This year bosses want to take the heat off the contestants’ relationships, especially as it’s been such a choppy year for couples making a go of it.”

They went on: “Instead they are focusing on Winter Love Island and want to nail the casting for that series.

Amber and Greg are exclusive, but not yet boyfriend and girlfriend. Picture: ITV

“Of course, they’re keeping a close eye on their couples to spot any potential for spin-off shows, but at the moment it’s certainly not looking likely.”

While they may have won the show, Amber and Greg are still taking their relationship slow, only having met three weeks ago.

After leaving the villa, the couple did reveal they were exclusive.