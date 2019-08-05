Love Island 2020: Bosses reveal the types of contestants they want for the new line-up

Love Island has only just finished but everyone is talking about next year's double dose. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

This year's season has only just ended last week but everyone's already talking about the new Winter Love Island.

Last Monday saw Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea crowned as the King and Queen of Love Island 2019, and we're still not over it.

Luckily, there's a huge double dose of Love Island heading our way to fill the reality TV-shaped hole in our hearts, and apparently bosses know EXACTLY what they're looking for.

A wintertime Love Island will kick-off sooner than we think according to Love Island's voiceover star Iain Stirling, with filming taking place in South Africa.

Iain confirmed he'll be returning to do his hilarious voiceovers for the show, telling Richard Arnold on Good Morning Britain: "Do you know what, it's gonna be an absolute blast.

He continued: "Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it's gonna be enjoyable."

If you think you have what it takes, you should apply. Picture: ITV

So what exactly will the Winter Love Island bring? Apparently there's a few certain "types" that bosses are looking for.

One insider revealed to The Sun that there's a list of people that they're looking to tick off.

They said: "I was asked if I was single and [my agent] showed me credentials from ITV2.

"I was a bit nervous about giving my name so they then showed me an email where they’d been asked to find 'types'.

"On there, it listed twins, goth girls and Essex lads."

If you're any of those three, you could be in luck!

And well, if you're a twin goth who happens to also be from Essex, then you're pretty much guaranteed a place on the next plane to South Africa aren't you?!

If you fancy your luck on the show, applications are now open.