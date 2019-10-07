Major EastEnders storylines ‘ruined’ as unaired episodes leaked online a week early

EastEnders storyline details have been leaked online
EastEnders storyline details have been leaked online. Picture: BBC
The BBC has been forced to take action after episodes of EastEnders were leaked one week early.

According to reports, a week’s worth of EastEnders episodes were shared before they were due to air, meaning a series of crucial plot details were revealed.

BBC bosses are currently trying to discover how the episodes - scheduled to air on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of this coming week - made their way online.

The spoilers were brought to their attention when several fans came across the particular instalments and screengrabs from the soap later made their way onto social media.

Major storylines seemingly ruined by the leak include the return of Martin Fowler (James Bye) following daughter Bex's suicide attempt, as well as developments in the news about Daniel Cook (Adrian Edmondson).

New episodes of EastEnders were posted online
New episodes of EastEnders were posted online. Picture: BBC

Luckily, the BBC were quick to remove the episodes, hopefully stopping any spoilers from reaching the majority of EastEnders fans.

Read More: Explosive EastEnders trailer teases danger for Whitney, dramatic new arrivals and a harrowing tragedy for Jay

A spokesperson for the soap said in a statement: “As soon as we became aware of the unauthorised publication, we took immediate action to remove them. We are investigating to prevent this happening again.”

Meanwhile, back in Walford Whitney Dean (Shona McGary) has recently been targeted by her former abuser Tony King’s son Leo (Tom Wells).

Read More: EastEnders spoilers: Callum Highway finds out shocking truth about his brother, Stuart

Tony was Bianca Jackson’s (Patsy Palmer) ex boyfriend who groomed Whitney when she was a young teenager.

While he later took his own life in prison after being sent down for the crimes, his son Leo has arrived on The Square to get revenge for what happened to his father.

Worryingly, Whitney has recently struck up a romance with Leo, completely unaware he’s Tony son.

And in scenes airing later this month, things are set to get worse when Leo asks Whitney out for a drink and they end up meeting in the Queen Vic .

Will Whitney uncover the truth before it’s too late?

