Explosive EastEnders trailer teases danger for Whitney, dramatic new arrivals and a harrowing tragedy for Jay

The brand new EastEnders preview has revealed dark secrets, murder and the return of some iconic characters.

EastEnders fans are in for a dramatic few months, as BBC bosses have now released a brand new autumn trailer.

The exciting clips, shared on Friday (September 27), gives viewers a glimpse of the huge storylines hitting our screen in the run-up to a special Christmas episode.

As well as hinting Tamzin Outhwaite’s exit as Mel Owen, other notable moments include Lola Pearce being taken hostage, Tony King's son targeting Whitney Dean, and Jay Brown’s past returning to haunt him.

Tensions also seemingly rise when the three new Penesar brothers arrive in Walford and get on the wrong side of the Mitchells.

Whitney Dean has a troubling new love interest on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

The dramatic trailer starts with Lola screaming as someone grabs her from behind and she struggles to get away.

Max Branning is also seen screaming at Rainie Cross as she seemingly relapses and falls into her old addictions.

As Stuart Highway shoves a packet of white powder in her face, he asks: "Is this looking after your family? Is this what's best?!"

In the Ahmeds home, the rest of the family appear to find out about Adam Bateman's affair with Habiba as he gets kicked out of their home.

Meanwhile, things take a dark turn when a handsome stranger approaches Whitney - who is dressed as Little Red Riding Hood - at the Queen Vic Halloween party and she asks him who he’s dressed as.

Dot finally returns to The Square. Picture: BBC

"The big bad wolf," the mystery man tells her, before he's later found out to be the son of her abuser Tony King.

Elsewhere, Callum Highway’s dad arrives demanding to know why he called off his wedding to Whitney.

And his romance with Ben seemingly hits a rocky patch after just a few weeks after his father refuses to accept his sexuality.

Also coming up this autumn is a twist for Chantelle Atkins' domestic violence storyline, and Dot’s much-anticipated return to Walford.

Martin Fowler will also be returning after going on the run when his wife Stacey attacked Phil Mitchell with a spanner to protect him.

At the end of the preview, viewers see a glimpse of a troubling new storyline for Jay as he is faced with his tragic past once more.

The character can is shown hitting the bottle as he remembers his dad Jase, who was brutally murdered several years ago, and warns a mystery victim: "By the time this funeral is over, and everyone goes home, they're all going to know it was for an old scumbag like you."