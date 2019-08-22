EastEnders' new family the Penesar brothers 'set to cause trouble' in Walford

A new Sikh family have been cast in EastEnders as the three Panesar brothers are set to clash with another Walford clan.

EastEnders has lined up a brand new family to join Walford this year in the form of The Panesar brothers - Vinny, Kheerat and Jag.

And despite not stepping foot in Albert Square yet, the boys are already tipped to cause some drama for at least one other family.

EastEnders' executive producer Jon Sen said: “The Panesar family will bring their own unique blend of charm and chaos onto the Square.

"A British Asian family of Punjabi Sikh heritage, Kheerat, Jags and Vinny are three very different brothers who turn up in Walford looking to settle a score.

"However, fate quickly takes a hand and they find themselves staying for good.

"We’re thrilled to be introducing this vibrant new family to Walford and to be sharing their stories.”

So, let’s meet EastEnders’ latest family...

Who are The Panesar brothers?

The Panesars are a British Asian family of the Sikh faith. Eldest brother Kheerat will arrive as a successful businessman so he’s bound to ruffle some feathers with his no-nonsense attitude.

With flashy clothes and expensive watches, he leads an envious lifestyle and his younger brothers look up to him.

Middle brother Jags is constantly irritating his siblings by trying too hard to imitate his big brother, while youngest Vinny is the troublemaker amongst them.

Who plays the Panesars brothers?

Jaz Deol, 30, plays eldest brother Kheerat after starring in films such as The Boy With The Topknot (2017) and Honeycomb Lodge (2014).

Speaking about his new role, the star said he is “very proud and excited to be joining such an iconic show”.

He added: "I can’t wait to get started and for viewers to meet the Panesars.”

Amar Adatia will be taking on the role of Jags and is known for roles in Dead Ringer (2018), Dangerous Game (2017) and Gangsters Gamblers Geezers (2016).

He said: “My younger self would never have believed I’d be on EastEnders.

"It’s pretty amazing to be part of one of the most iconic television shows alongside some of the best actors in the business. I really am so grateful.”

The role of Vinny will be taken on by actor Shiv Jalota, who said: “It still hasn’t sunk in that I’m going to be on EastEnders

"As a young boy, I remember being introduced to the Masood family and thinking there are people like me on television.

"To be part of that next generation of people representing my identity is a blessing. I couldn’t be more excited.”

When are they joining EastEnders?

The boys will make their debut this autumn, so we only have a few weeks to wait.