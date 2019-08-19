EastEnders’ Jake Wood stuns fans with rare photo of aspiring model daughter Amber, 14

Jake Wood has shared a sweet photo of his daughter. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

EastEnders actor Jake Wood has shared a ‘stunning’ photo of his 14-year-old daughter Amber on Insatgram.

EastEnders actor Jake Wood has delighted his fans by sharing a rare photo of his daughter Amber.

Proud dad Jake, 46, - who plays Max Branning on the BBC soap - posted snap on Instagram while also letting his 60k followers know his 14-year-old daughter wants to start modelling.

In the picture, Amber can be seen looking straight into the camera while she holds her face with her hand.

He penned alongside it: “My daughter Amber Bo wants to model. Thank goodness she takes after her mum.”

The actor also tagged leading modelling agency Wilhelmina Models in the post presumably in a bid to get his daughter noticed. It’s unclear whether Amber is signed to their company.

The snap received almost 2500 likes in just two days, with fans rushing to compliment the actor on his daughter’s “natural beauty”.

"She’s your double! Stunning young lady,” said one, and another wrote: ““Wow what an exquisite shot!”

A third penned: “Beautiful, tell her I’m jealous of her freckles 😍 xx”

While former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa, who played Jake's daughter Lauren Branning on the soap, added: "Stunning".

Jake shares Amber wife Alison Murray, 46, and the couple are also parents to 11-year-old son, Buster after marrying in 2001.

This comes after the EastEnders favourite jetted off on a family holiday last month, and he kept fans updated with a sweet photo from the trip.

In the picture, Jake can be seen walking along the beach with his two children and wife Alison.

Jake captioned the post: "Family is everything,” and his former co-star Patsy Palmer, quickly replied: "Yep."

The star - who has played Max Branning since 2006 - took a break from EastEnders three years ago to spend more time with his family.

During an appearance on This Morning at the time, he told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I decided to take a break. I've been there for nine years, done just under a thousand episodes, so nine years without a break and I’ve got two small children at home, so it’ll be nice to reacquaint myself with the family. It felt the right time to take a break."

He added: "I literally have nothing planned, nothing lined up. The time felt right to take a break and to give the character a break off-screen – but I'm really honoured to have signed a contract to go back. But you know what family life is like – I'm busier now than when I was on EastEnders!"