EastEnders star Jake Wood gives sweet glimpse into family home with wife Alison and kids

Jake Wood has given a glimpse of his family home. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

EastEnders' bad boy Jake Wood has invited followers to look in his beautiful Hertfordshire house.

He might play notorious ladies man Max Branning on EastEnders, but Jake Wood couldn’t be further from his character in real life.

In fact, the 46-year-old lives a quiet family life in Hertfordshire with wife Alison Murray and their two children, Buster and Amber.

Although Strictly Come Dancing star Jake, 46, is notoriously tight-lipped about his personal life, he has given a few sweet glimpses into his stylish home on Instagram. Take a look below...

Sharing a photo of his dining room table, Jake is obviously a fan of modern decor as a sleek bookshelf can be seen on the right hand side.

The black wood is complimented by a series of delicate trinkets lining the top, while a bunch of flowers takes centre stage on the table.

Another fresh plant can also be seen brightening up the space in the corner, while the open-plan layout lets light flood in.

In a second snap - which sees his wife making a banner in the kitchen ahead of his marathon run earlier this year - light wood flooring is laid throughout which matches some funky stools.

The cupboards are painted a dark navy colour, and an oven is integrated into the wall. But the best part of the space has to be the huge wine and beer fridge which is also built into the fittings.

Elsewhere in the family home, the walls are full of cosy pictures such as inspirational quotes which read: 'The Little Big Things,' and, 'Accept and Adapt'.

A plant hanging in a dramatic gold vase also adds a dramatic element to the hallway.

When Jake shared a snap inside his living room over Christmas, he also showed off a pink and white patterned chair which sits in the corner.

Trinkets - such a solid gold-coloured dog statue - also litter the room while logs for the fireplace are piled up high.

Outdoors, and the garden features a swing chair as well as a bench with the sweet message reading: “Love is here”.

Jake and met his wife Alison when he was just 23-years-old, and he’s previously opened up about their secret to a long-lasting marriage.

"We obviously love each other a lot but also we’ve always wanted the same things,” he admitted.

“You’ve got to work hard at it and you’ve got to talk. Alison’s taught me that.

“We always have a date night once a week when we just hang out, catch up and talk. It’s a chance for us to check in with one another to make sure we’re still on track.

“We’re not soppy but we know we love each other a lot. Alison means the world to me. I feel incredibly lucky to have been with such an amazing woman for so long and I’m looking forward to the next 23 years.”