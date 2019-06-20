See inside EastEnders' Lacey Turner's trendy London home as she prepares to welcome first baby

20 June 2019, 14:28 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 14:30

Lacey Turner has a very unusual home
Lacey Turner has a very unusual home. Picture: PA Images/Instagram
The actress has a house full of interesting trinkets, bright colours and cosy rugs.

EastEnders favourite Lacey Turner is taking some time out from acting as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Matt Kay.

The 31-year-old currently lives with her other half and their two adorable dogs Reggie and Hudson in a trendy London home.

Regularly posting pictures of her family house on Instagram, it’s a far cry from her character Stacey Slater’s terraced property in Albert Square - take a look inside!

Actress Lacey appears to have an open plan kitchen which has panoramic views of the garden and bi-fold doors letting the light flood in.

The lounge also leads out onto a paved terrace and an outdoor eating area while a ‘Home’ print door mat sits inside the back door.

Brightening things up, a pink sofa sits in the centre of the living area featuring large cushions and button detailing.

The star’s mini circular dining table sits on a cow print rug and there are mis-matching chairs circling it including a small piano chair.

Red and white is the theme for the dining room where Lacey and Matt host their guests. A dramatic candelabra takes centre stage while huge opening doors look out onto even more green space.

Lacey’s love of pattern travels through to the hallway which features an antique piece of furniture with a huge Twiggy print above it and tiny trinkets on the top.

In the master bedroom, the bed has had the wood stripped which creates a rustic feel, while family photos hang above the headboard giving the place a personal feel.

No stranger to a glitzy red carpet event, the BBC actress also has an impressive wardrobe dedicated to her shoes which is full of designer heels as well as casual trainers.

There are also lots of places for Lacey’s pooches to relax as the house is littered with textured rugs and throws. One particularly cosy room has exposed brick wall and is painted in a dark grey.

Keen to stay healthy, Lacey uses one room for some impromptu yoga sessions and the vinyl flooring and plain walls make for the perfect relaxing space.

