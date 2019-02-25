EastEnders' Stacey Slater actress Lacey Turner is pregnant with her first child

Lacey Turner has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kay.

The 30-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Stacey Slater in the BBC soap - will give birth to her and husband Matt Kay's baby in July.

Confirming the news to OK! Magazine she said: "I can’t wait to nurture our baby – we’ve dreamed of having a family for so long.

"When you’ve lost babies all you care about is the heartbeat – we’ve had about 12 scans.”

The full interview is in OK! magazine this week. Picture: OK!

The ‘Our Girl’ star tragically suffered two miscarriages before her current pregnancy, and told OK! she felt as though her "whole world had fallen to pieces” when she lost her babies.

She said: "I blamed myself thinking that I’d done something wrong. I’d think, 'Why me? What did I do?'

"But, of course, I hadn't done anything wrong – it's all down to chromosomes and luck, really.

"Speaking to other people about it helped me. Women shouldn’t feel ashamed to talk about it as it happens to so many women.”

And although she’s thrilled to be starting a family of her own after tying the knot in 2017, Lacey admits the morning sickness has been tough to deal with, adding special bands worn to combat sea sickness have helped her cope.

She added: "Sea sick bands were my best friend! I’d only take them off to have a bath.

"When I was wearing them, I’d time it so I’d get up 20 minutes earlier, throw up and then drive to work. I was okay as long as I was eating constantly!"