Who's in the cast of the new Yesterday film? EastEnders' Himesh Patel heads up the line-up
18 June 2019, 11:32 | Updated: 18 June 2019, 11:48
EastEnders' Himesh Patel heads up the cast of new Beatles movie 'Yesterday'.
Danny Boyle's new movie Yesterday follows the life of a struggling musician, who experiences a life-changing event which means he's the only person left on Earth that remembers The Beatles song.
As well as featuring some of the Scouse band's biggest hits, Yesterday has a star-studded cast. Here's all the famous faces that appear in the new movie...
Who's in the cast of Yesterday?
Himesh Patel
Himesh Patel heads up the cast of Yesterday, playing struggling musician and protagonist, Jack Malik.
You may also recognise him as EastEnders' Tamwar Masood - a role he played between 2007-2016.
Yesterday is Himesh's first major Hollywood role.
Lily James
Downton Abbey actress Lily James is no stranger to a musical film, having recently starred in the second instalment of Mamma Mia!
In Yesterday, Lily plays Ellie Appleton.
Ed Sheeran
British musician Ed Sheeran appears in the film as himself.
The worldwide premiere of Yesterday is today, movie is out June 28th. A Danny Boyle film, written by Richard Curtis and all about Beatles songs. What could go wrong? (Richard wanted Chris Martin originally but he was busy so they got me instead, but you can’t have everything in life). Go watch it, and tell your mum about it, she’ll like it too
James Corden
LIke Ed, James Corden makes a cameo appearance in the film.
Kate McKinnon
SNL comedian Kate McKinnon features in Danny Boyle's new movie, playing the role of Debra Hammer.
Ellise Chappell
You may recognise Ellise Chappell - who plays Lucy in Yesterday - from BBC drama Poldark, New Blood and My Boy.
Lamorne Morris
American actor Lamorne Morris is best known for playing Winston Bishop in sitcom New Girl, which also stars Zoey Deschannel and Max Greenfield. He's also been in Game Night, Barbershop: The Next Cut and more.
Morris plays the Head of Marketing in the new Beatles movie.
Other cast members include...
- Sophia Di Martino
- Meera Syal
- Joel Fry
- Vincent Franklin
- Sanjeev Bhaskar
- Karma Sood
- Sarah Lancashire
When is Yesterday released in cinemas?
The new Danny Boyle movie will be released nationwide on Friday 28 June, 2019.