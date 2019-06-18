Who's in the cast of the new Yesterday film? EastEnders' Himesh Patel heads up the line-up

Himesh Patel plays the lead in new Beatles movie Yesterday. Picture: Getty

EastEnders' Himesh Patel heads up the cast of new Beatles movie 'Yesterday'.

Danny Boyle's new movie Yesterday follows the life of a struggling musician, who experiences a life-changing event which means he's the only person left on Earth that remembers The Beatles song.

As well as featuring some of the Scouse band's biggest hits, Yesterday has a star-studded cast. Here's all the famous faces that appear in the new movie...

Who's in the cast of Yesterday?

Himesh Patel

Himesh Patel heads up the cast of Yesterday, playing struggling musician and protagonist, Jack Malik.

You may also recognise him as EastEnders' Tamwar Masood - a role he played between 2007-2016.

Yesterday is Himesh's first major Hollywood role.

Lily James

Downton Abbey actress Lily James is no stranger to a musical film, having recently starred in the second instalment of Mamma Mia!

In Yesterday, Lily plays Ellie Appleton.

Lily James is no stranger to musical films, having recently starred in Mamma Mia! 2. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran

British musician Ed Sheeran appears in the film as himself.

James Corden

LIke Ed, James Corden makes a cameo appearance in the film.

Kate McKinnon

SNL comedian Kate McKinnon features in Danny Boyle's new movie, playing the role of Debra Hammer.

SNL comedian Kate McKinnon features in Yesterday. Picture: Getty

Ellise Chappell

You may recognise Ellise Chappell - who plays Lucy in Yesterday - from BBC drama Poldark, New Blood and My Boy.

Lamorne Morris

American actor Lamorne Morris is best known for playing Winston Bishop in sitcom New Girl, which also stars Zoey Deschannel and Max Greenfield. He's also been in Game Night, Barbershop: The Next Cut and more.

Morris plays the Head of Marketing in the new Beatles movie.

New Girl actor Lamorne Morris also appears in Danny Boyle's new movie. Picture: Getty

Other cast members include...

- Sophia Di Martino

- Meera Syal

- Joel Fry

- Vincent Franklin

- Sanjeev Bhaskar

- Karma Sood

- Sarah Lancashire

When is Yesterday released in cinemas?

The new Danny Boyle movie will be released nationwide on Friday 28 June, 2019.