EastEnders' Lacey Turner shares adorable snaps of newborn baby Dusty on Instagram

Lacey welcomed baby Dusty into the world recently. Picture: Instagram

The soap star recently welcomed her daughter Dusty Violet into the world.

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has recently given birth to her first born, a daughter named Dusty Violet.

The 31-year-old welcomed her into the world with husband Matt Kay, and she is gorgeous.

The actress, who plays Stacey Fowler on the BBC One soap shared a selection of snaps on her social media accounts, and we are obsessed.

A variety of stunning images were shared on her Instagram, shot by Suzi Gardner, and many of Lacey's celebrity pals flocked to congratulate her and compliment the pictures.

READ MORE: Inside Lacey Turner's trendy London pad as she welcomes baby daughter into the world

Louisa Lytton was one of the first to comment, saying "I couldn't love her more!!"

And Patsy Palmer commented "OMG", as well as Tilly Keeper who commented some love hearts.

The series of photos have gained nearly 50,000 likes in a matter of hours, proving popular with Lacey's fans.

The behind the scenes images show how the shoot was set up. Picture: Instagram

They're a mix of behind the scenes and professional pics, with the main image showing Dusty wearing just a purple headband in the centre of a huge floral arrangement.

A very lavish photoshoot, these images are sure to impress all of Lacey and Matt's friends and family.