EastEnders' Lacey Turner shares adorable snaps of newborn baby Dusty on Instagram

15 August 2019, 09:02

Lacey welcomed baby Dusty into the world recently
Lacey welcomed baby Dusty into the world recently. Picture: Instagram

The soap star recently welcomed her daughter Dusty Violet into the world.

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has recently given birth to her first born, a daughter named Dusty Violet.

The 31-year-old welcomed her into the world with husband Matt Kay, and she is gorgeous.

The actress, who plays Stacey Fowler on the BBC One soap shared a selection of snaps on her social media accounts, and we are obsessed.

A variety of stunning images were shared on her Instagram, shot by Suzi Gardner, and many of Lacey's celebrity pals flocked to congratulate her and compliment the pictures.

READ MORE: Inside Lacey Turner's trendy London pad as she welcomes baby daughter into the world

Louisa Lytton was one of the first to comment, saying "I couldn't love her more!!"

And Patsy Palmer commented "OMG", as well as Tilly Keeper who commented some love hearts.

The series of photos have gained nearly 50,000 likes in a matter of hours, proving popular with Lacey's fans.

The behind the scenes images show how the shoot was set up
The behind the scenes images show how the shoot was set up. Picture: Instagram

They're a mix of behind the scenes and professional pics, with the main image showing Dusty wearing just a purple headband in the centre of a huge floral arrangement.

A very lavish photoshoot, these images are sure to impress all of Lacey and Matt's friends and family.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Gemma mentioned on the show that three of her family members had heart attacks last week

Heartache for Gemma Collins and Arg as she reveals THREE of their family members had heart attacks last week
Arg has been training hard for the challenge, and shedding the pounds in the meantime

James Argent continues to show off incredible weight loss as he trains to swim the English Channel
Kerry Katona hits back at trolls who criticised photos of her daughter, 5, wearing a full face of makeup

Kerry Katona hits back at trolls who criticised photos of her daughter, 5, wearing a full face of makeup
The singer has turned down the role of Eric in the live-action remake

Harry Styles turns down Prince Eric role in The Little Mermaid live action remake - and fans are devastated

TV & Movies

Jade Goody and Jack Tweed

Jack Tweed hasn't found love again as 'no-one compares' to Jade Goody

Trending on Heart

Jade Goody appeared in perhaps the most controversial CBB series ever

What happened with the Jade Goody and Shilpa Shetty 'race row' on CBB?

TV & Movies

The socks will be super handy for any night out

These socks with a cushioned sole are the newest must-have for a girls night out

Fashion

Her incredible pad has given us a case of the green eyed monster

Inside Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague's lavish Manchester apartment

TV & Movies

Louisa Lytonn has shared some photos of her home

Inside EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton's chic home with unusual mezzanine bedroom

TV & Movies

13 Reasons Why Cast - Season 3

Clay gets arrested in new 13 Reasons Why trailer - so did he kill Bryce Walker?

TV & Movies

Helen has let slip a huge spoiler about her character Gail Platt

Coronation Street’s Gail Platt WILL return to the soap as actress Helen Worth lets slip major spoiler

TV & Movies