EastEnders spoilers: Callum Highway finds out shocking truth about his brother, Stuart

26 September 2019, 16:23

The brothers have a confrontation on the show
The brothers have a confrontation on the show. Picture: BBC

Tonight's episode is set to be seriously juicy as the Highway brothers come to head.

EastEnders will take a dramatic turn tonight as Rainie Branning's withdrawal is getting progressively worse.

Stuart Highway is seriously determined to help his girlfriend out and get her the assistance she needs but he's had to take drastic measures to do so and in tonight's episode you'll see why.

He's roped his brother into the plan, but upon helping him, Callum (his brother), find out something shocking.

Kathy refused to get more medication for Rainie, but this didn't go down well with the addict, as she attacked Sonia, demanding she get her the drugs she craves.

However, Stuart arrived just in time to save Sonia, and carried girlfriend Rainie back to the funeral parlour.

Rainie then verbally attacks her boyfriend and claims that everything is his fault, but he refuses to give up on her.

This resorts to him taking very drastic action to help her, but this gets seriously heated and Rainie takes things too far, disturbing customers.

Callum (left) and Stuart (right) argue in the episode
Callum (left) and Stuart (right) argue in the episode. Picture: BBC

Fed up, Callum tracks down his brother and insists that he comes up with a different way of sorting her out.

Stuart is left with no other choice but to admit something shocking to his brother, and reveals he's a recovering addict.

Following this information, Callum agrees to help his brother and reaches a compromise with Jay.

EastEnders continues on Thursday 26th September at 7:30pm on BBC One.

