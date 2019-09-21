EastEnders' Scott Maslen accidentally leaks HUGE spoiler on Instagram

The actor unveiled details in a now-deleted video. Picture: Rex Features

He reveals his bloodied face in a now-deleted video

EastEnders star Scott Maslen has accidentally leaked a major upcoming storyline.

The actor who plays Jack Branning uploaded a now-removed behind the scenes video to his social media account, which showed him covered in blood and bruises.

He revealed his character Jack will be involved in some kind of accident but viewers will have to wait and see what it is. Picture: Scott Maslen

The BBC soap star quickly removed the clip, which teased whether Jack will either suffer a horrific assault or will be involved in a forthcoming car crash with ex-girlfriend Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite).

In the video, he said: "Well I was 20 minutes late, and Neil's a bit aggressive in makeup.

The soap star is pictured looking worse for wear. Picture: Scott Maslen

“I tried to get here. I ran over a couple of people to get here, and I'm really sad about it.

"But Neil gets a little upset when I'm late to make up.

"I told him not the face. That's him. B*****d."

Fans don’t need to worry though as there are no plans for Scott to leave the Walford soap, and just earlier this year he celebrated his 1,000th episode of EastEnders.

Meanwhile, Mel looks set to die in a gory car crash after Tamzin Outhwaite, 48, confirmed her departure from the BBC soap earlier this year. It is not known if this will be the accident that Jack will be involved in.

So that’s it! The end of an era... for me at least. Melanie Healy/Beale/Owen has left the building... it’s been a pleasure , a privilege and a 21 year association with a family I will cherish forever and never forget....TIL next time my beautiful cast and crew... you all rock.❤️ — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) September 7, 2019

Although fans are clearly already hoping that Mel will return and that she will eventually get her happy ever after with Jack on the soap.

Hope Mel does make a return one day, I’d love Mel and Jack to get together and have a happy ending - for once 😂 — Anna 🐝 (@BeehiveBrunette) September 9, 2019

EastEnders returns to BBC One on Monday at 8pm.