Who shot Hollyoaks’ Mercedes McQueen? Soap reveals 7 suspects in shock new storyline

By Naomi Bartram

Hollyoaks has released the official line of suspects who could have shot Mercedes McQueen.

A huge storyline is about to hit Hollyoaks village as Mercedes McQueen will be shot in the middle of The Loft's dance floor.

The shock turn of events will see Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) escape a huge row in the Dog and head to The Loft.

While partying on the dance floor, a mystery shooter will pull the trigger and leave her for dead.

But with Mercedes building up a fair few enemies over the past year, the question on everyone’s lips is who could be responsible for the attack?

Well, now Channel 4 bosses have revealed the seven official suspects which include her husband Sylver, betrayed friend Diane Hutchinson, lover Liam Donovan, frenemy Grace Black, vengeful lawyer James Nightingale, serial killer mum Breda as well as priest Joel Dexter.

The soap teased fans over the whodunit last night, saying: "Throughout the years, Mercedes' actions have caused devastation to many village residents.

"Now her past will finally come back to haunt her - but who committed the crime?"

Probably the most obvious motive comes from husband Sylva who might finally find out about his wife’s secret affair.

Mercedes McQueen will be left for dead in a new storyline. Picture: Lime Pictures

Could it be Diane (Alex Fletcher) who will be furious that Mercedes and Liam framed step-son Harry for Grace's hit-and-run before he was murdered?

Or Grace (Tamara Wall) herself after she finds out that Mercedes almost killed her earlier this year…

Maybe it’s serial killer Breda (Moya Brady) out for more blood in an attempt to get rid of all bad parents.

While the village's priest Joel (Rory Douglas-Speed) might seek revenge following his recent beating after discovering that Mercedes and Liam were responsible for the hit and run.

The shooting will kick-off a long-running mystery as viewers try and work out who left Mercedes for dead.

Most desperate to find out the criminal is Mercedes' cousin Golden McQueen (Chelsee Healey) who makes it her personal mission to uncover who pulled the trigger.

Hollyoaks airs Mondays through Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first-look episodes on E4 at 7pm.