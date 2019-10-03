Hollyoaks’ Sarah Jayne Dunn takes break from soap after son, 3, is rushed to hospital

Sarah Jayne Dunn has opened up about her son falling ill. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Actress Sarah Jayne Dunn has revealed her toddler is in hospital after falling ill.

Hollyoaks’ Sarah Jayne Dunn has opened up about having to take some time off work after her three-year-old son fell ill.

The 38-year-old - who plays Mandy Dingle - told fans that she would be temporarily leaving the soap to concentrate on looking after little Stanley,

In her first post on social media for two weeks, Sarah told her followers: “I’ve had the most emotionally draining & stressful week of my life.

"I can’t wait for my little man to be back to full health first & foremost.

"Then I can’t wait to be back on set doing a job that I love & working with people that make me smile."

Tagging her co-star Stephanie Waring - who plays Cindy Cunnignham - she added: “Love ya @stephwaring. Fingers crossed it won’t be much longer before I’m back #sisters #setlife #actress #hollyoaks.”

She also tagged Royal Bolton Hospital in the photo.

Fans were quick to send their support, with one person replying: “get well soon little man. Hope your ok Sarah sending hugs ❤️”

“Thoughts with you, hope he gets better soon,” another said.

Stephanie also replied: “Feel like I’ve lost an arm .. missing you lots ❤️ xxxx.”

While fellow co-star Chelsee Healey added: "Been thinking about you and stanley sending lots of love luck and prayers."

Sarah first joined Hollyoaks all the way back in 1996 where she played fan-favourite Mandy for 12 years, but after leaving in 2011, she returned permanently six years later to reprise her role.

The star welcomed son Stanley in 2016 with fellow actor Jonathan Smith, the pair then married two years later.

Soap stars such as Danny Mac, Carley Stenson, Ali Bastian and Jodi Albert all attended the big day in Cheshire.

Last month, the actress shared a string of adorable snaps celebrating baby Stanley’s third birthday at Alton Towers along with Jonathan.