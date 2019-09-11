Love Island winner Amber Gill spotted 'getting cosy' with Hollyoaks star

Amber appears to have moved on from Greg... Picture: Instagram/Getty

Amber Gill recently split from Greg O'Shea - and has since been spotted cosying up to Malique Thompson-Dwyer

Love Island winner Amber Gill and Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer have sparked romance rumours after they were spotted 'getting cosy' at the TV Choice Awards.

Amber, 22, was seen cuddled up to Malique, 21, on a sofa at the event at London's Hilton on Park Lane hotel.

A source told The Sun: "Malique was more than happy to cheer Amber up and was by her side all night, whispering in her ear and making her laugh. They were giggling and chatting very closely together looking happy. They didn't seem to mind who saw them either."

Malique played Prince McQueen in Hollyoaks. Picture: Getty

It was revealed last week that Greg dumped Amber by text and left her 'devastated'.

She subsequently spoke out about the split during an appearance on Loose Women, saying: "From my point of view I still wanted to make it work. There was a call a few days prior, just chatting, not specifically to do with that.

"I think there was a bit of miscommunication but I think if you don't want to be with someone, you don't want to be with someone.

"All I wanted was a bit of effort from him to come to London or Newcastle to see me. I said I'm going to have to give up if you don't put the effort in.

"And he said, 'OK bye'. I was expecting it to be a bit different.

Amber and Malique were spotted looking cosy at the TV Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

"Obviously I'm really disappointed. I wasn't expecting it at all. I was due to fly to Dublin and spend the weekend with him and go on a TV show together.

"On that day I had to cancel as it wasn't working out. I think the careers and the distance was always a factor.

"I don't know what changed. I wanted to make it work but it is what it is. I am disappointed it's over. I'm booked and busy and I'll be fine. Onwards and upwards from here."

Greg also opened up about the split during an appearance on Ireland's The Late Late Show, saying: "We're mad about each other. I'm mad about her. What's not to be mad about? Gorgeous, smart, funny personality. Queen of Love Island for a reason.

"But, you need to be realistic about the situation. She lives in the UK. Every brand wants to work with her, every event wants her there. Of course, she deserves all of it.

"I decided to do my thing here. I'm trying to get to the Olympics [for rugby], I have my law exams coming up. We're both so jam-packed busy."

