Emmerdale star Asan N'Jie accused of 'threatening to stab' Hollyoaks' Jamie Lomas in shock TV Choice Awards row

The two soap stars were involved in a shock row. Picture: PA Images

Emmerdale bosses have broken their silence after Asan N'Jie 'thratenens to stab' Jamie Lomas.

Emmerdale has been forced to respond after actor Asan N’jie was accused of making threats towards Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas.

The two men reportedly had to be separated twice at the TV Choice Awards 2019 on Monday evening during a foul-mouthed row at London's Hilton Park Lane Hotel.

In a video shared on The Sun, Asan - who plays Ellis Chapman - is reportedly heard threatening to stab Jamie, 44, before being escorted off the premises by security staff.

Jamie’s Hollyoaks co-star Malique Thompson-Dwyer then led his friend away from the confrontation at around 11pm.

Asan N’Jie has played Ellis since last year. Picture: ITV

And following the shock footage, now a spokesperson for Emmerdale has responded, saying they will be investigating the incident.

"We are extremely concerned to hear about an incident at last night's TV Choice Awards involving one of Emmerdale's cast,” bosses told Digital Spy.

Before adding: "Obviously we will be investigating and talking to the actor concerned in due course."

One observer claimed it all started from a ‘sarcastic dig’, as they told The Sun: “Jamie was enraged by the sarcastic dig which seemed to come out of nowhere.

“It was a real flashpoint which left fellow cast members shocked and one or two people remarking on how it was like a scene from a soap opera.

“The bust up was only stopped from escalating as Malique quickly stepped in to defuse the situation and calm Jamie down. It was chaos. They were pushing, shoving and really getting in each other’s faces."

Following the row, Jamie is said to have continued his night partying with Malique and Love Island star Amber Gill.

Asan joined the cast of Emmerdale last year as Ellis Chapman, the son of Jessie Dingle and Al Chapman.

He has also been nominated for Best Newcomer at the Inside Soap Awards this year.

Meanwhile Warren Fox actor Jamie left Hollyoaks back in 2017 to join the line up of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! where he made it all the way to the final.

Jamie - who shares daughter Polly with ex Kym Marsh - will be making a permanent comeback to the Channel 4 soap in 2020 in aid of the show’s 25th anniversary.

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Jamie and Asan's representatives for comment.