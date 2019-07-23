Warren Fox is RETURNING to Hollyoaks as Jamie Lomas is spotted on set

Jamie Lomas is returning to Hollyoaks. Picture: Getty/Lime Pictures

By Polly Foreman

Hollyoaks spoilers: Jamie Lomas looks set to reprise his role as baddy Warren Fox

Hollyoaks' most iconic bad boy Warren Fox looks set to return to the soap once again - as Jamie Lomas has been spotted on set.

Paparazzi pics show Jamie looking happy and at home on the set in Liverpool, and a source has claimed that he'll become a show regular at the end of the year.

"Wherever Warren goes, trouble always follows and his return to Hollyoaks is sure to spark some high-stakes storylines", and Insider told Digital Spy.

"There's plenty of unfinished business between Warren and Sienna Blake after their turbulent history – and could he find himself going head-to-head with her new boyfriend Brody Hudson?"

Jamie Lomas is returning to Hollyoaks. Picture: Channel 4

Hollyoaks is currently revisiting the storyline of Sienna's twins - Sophie and Sebastian - who were kidnapped by Warren - so we're guessing his return will be dramatic.

Warren is one of the soap's most iconic characters, first appearing on the soap all the way back in 2006. He has been involved in a number of storylines - ranging from kidnap and murder to literally being killed in a fire and then later brought back to life.

He opened up about a potential return to the soap last year, telling heatworld: “They’ve always been very good to me there and that’s something that I’ll always remember. I’d never say I’ll never go back."

