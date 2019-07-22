Mark Wright caught Love Island's Joe and Lucie SNOGGING at ITV summer party

Mark Wright tricked Joe into admitting he'd snogged Lucie. Picture: ITV/Heart

Mark tricked Joe into admitting the kiss live on his Heart Radio show on Saturday

Looks like OG Love Island 2019 couple Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan *might* be back on - as they were spotted canoodling at the ITV summer party.

Heart's very own Mark Wright caught the pair - who split after Joe was voted off the show in its second week - kissing at the do last week, filmed the whole thing, then tricked Joe into admitting it live in air.

Speaking on his show last Saturday, Mark said: "I've been teasing you about the Love Island couple that I saw at the ITV summer party the other night getting on very well who are supposed to be exes.

"Now, I could just tell you, I could even show you a video because I videoed them for a laugh," Mark continued. "But you know what, I've just got the number of one of them, the guy side of the couple.

"I'm going to give him a call, and if he answers, he may reveal it because he doesn't know he's going to be on the radio till after I tell him - it's a bit of a stitch up - I know him he's my mate, so it'll be OK. Let's see how it goes."

Mark then rang Joe and told him: "Was really good to see you the other night", to which he replied with: "Good to see you too. I spoke to Neil in the morning and he said 'I got a video through from Mark of you and Lucie upstairs'."

Mark then revealed: "I'm walking up the stairs, and see you and Lucie at the top of the stairs having a nice deep emotional chat. So - can you tell us -is it back on?"

Joe said: "We are just friends, but it was really nice. We had a good catch up, hadn't really spoken too much. It was really nice."

Mark then said: "You're obviously already media trained so I'm going to try and ask you in a different way. I feel like we're on levels, i feel like we're friends. Has anything happened at all romantically? Have you kissed Lucie since the ITV party this week?"

Lucie and Joe were coupled up before Joe was dumped from the island. Picture: ITV

Joe then revealed: "Yeah we have had a little kiss. Between me and you."

Mark then told Joe he was on-air, saying: "Between me and you? You're on Heart Radio".

Joe laughed and said: "Oh no!", and Mark told him: "Joe, you had a kiss with a girl you really like, you know what? there's going to be a date, it's going to go further."

Despite their recent dalliance, Lucie recently told Heart.co.uk that the pair were 'just friends', and that she didn't expect them to rekindle their romance.