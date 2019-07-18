Exclusive

Lucie Donlan WON'T be staying in touch with the Love Island girls because she 'can't trust them'

18 July 2019, 14:07 | Updated: 18 July 2019, 14:56

Lucie Donlan told Heart that the only female co-stars she'll stay in touch with are Maura and Arabella

This year's Love Island may just be the most dramatic series of all time, and the villa has been rife with feuds and arguments between the islanders.

One of the first of these was Lucie Donlan's run-in with the other girls - notably Amy Hart.



Lucie clashed with some of the other girls in earlier episodes
Lucie clashed with some of the other girls in earlier episodes. Picture: ITV

Amy confronted Lucie about not wanting to hang out with their group, and Lucie made it clear she preferred the company of the boys.

Opening up about her relationship with the other girls to Heart.co.uk, Lucie said: "I’ll only speak to Maura and Arabella. I’m definitely on good terms with the girls, but I just don’t think they’re my type of girls that I’d probably hang out with.

"You’re in there, and you get on with them and stuff, but obviously after everything – I just don’t think I could trust them with anything. Arabella and Maura – best friends. They’ll be friends for life, but the other girls weren’t my type of girls."

Lucie revealed that she'll only stay in touch with Maura and Arabella
Lucie revealed that she'll only stay in touch with Maura and Arabella. Picture: ITV

In an early episode, Amy told Lucie: "I just feel like since you’ve been with Joe, I haven’t seen you. I’ve just missed you that is all."

Lucie then replied with: "I feel like I’m fine with you. I just hang out more with the guys because I get on with them better.’ ‘I start thinking that you don’t like me anymore."

Amy then said: "I don’t want this to be an issue."

Lucie became upset, and Amy told her: "I’m upset that you’re upset.

"I just feel like you needed me then and you don’t need me much now, so I’ve been cast aside. We can’t have an issue between us."

