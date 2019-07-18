‘Disrespectful’ Love Island moment between Michael and Amber sparks 147 Ofcom complaints

Michael was slammed by angry Love Island fans. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Comments made by Michael Griffiths on Love Island were slammed by viewers earlier this week.

With just over a week left of Love Island - we can expect lots more drama to come before one couple walks away with £50k.

But there’s also been plenty of controversy offscreen, after one scene between Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths infuriated viewers on Monday.

Tensions have been rising between the pair since Michael brutally dumped her for Joanna Chimonides during Casa Amor.

And things came to a head at the start of the week when the firefighter told Amber to "sit down" so he could tell her he wasn’t interested in her anymore.

Twitter users rushed to blast the ‘disrespectful’ language he used, even comparing it to that of an owner speaking to their dog.

However, it wasn’t just kicking off on social media, as Ofcom has since confirmed to Radio Times that they received 147 complaints about the scene.

A spokesperson for the broadcasting watchdog told the publication that “the majority related to Michael’s behaviour”, which was deemed “unacceptable” by fans.

One user slammed on Twitter: “The way Michael treated Amber was absolutely disgusting about sit down is she a dog #loveisland”

Another said: "Michael is actually so rude and cruel, it's clear he doesn't care about Amber as a person at all and it breaks my heart #LoveIsland There is a pattern of disrespect with him and i can not stand for it, he has to go.”

While a third added: “I tell my dog to sit more politely than Michael just told Amber to sit. Disgusting. #loveisland”

Who is Michael gonna couple up with? Like what is the actual point of him being there? The way he has treated Amber is unacceptable #LoveIsland — Janine (@KikiWithJanine) July 15, 2019

Ambers not a dog Michael 😡#LoveIsland — 👑 Chloe 👑 (@PastelUnicorn5) July 15, 2019

The way Michael treated Amber was absolutely disgusting about sit down is she a dog #loveisland pic.twitter.com/dZ9J9zBDpX — oreoluwa🧚🏽‍♀️ (@oreoluwaaaa1) July 15, 2019

This isn’t the first time the show has sparked Ofcom complaints, and a few weeks ago dumped Islander Joe Garratt was criticised for his treatment of Lucie Donlan.

During his time in the villa, Joe told Lucie he had "lost trust" in her for going on a date with someone else, and then asked her to spend less time with good friend Tommy Fury because it was “weird” how close they were.

Domestic abuse charity Women's Aid then spoke out warning that Joe's behaviour was "possessive".

Joe later denied the claims and told The Sun, "I didn’t manipulate or abuse her, I am gutted that it has been perceived in that way because it wasn’t like that at all, I always had Lucie’s best interests at heart."

A total of 709 complaints were also made when Maura Higgins tried to kiss Tommy on multiple occasion.

However, Ofcom later confirmed the episode didn't breach TV's "generally accepted standards", as a spokesperson said: "While we recognise that many viewers disapproved of a contestant's behaviour in this episode, we took into account the context in which it occurred, including the nature of Maura and Tommy's relationship, before and after.”

