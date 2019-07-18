Love Island 2019 Arabella Chi 'growing close' to Wes Nelson

18 July 2019, 08:21 | Updated: 18 July 2019, 08:30

Arabella and Wes are reportedly getting closer...
Arabella and Wes are reportedly getting close... Picture: ITV/Instagram

Arabella Chi failed to find a match on this year's Love Island - but is she about to couple up with series four star Wes Nelson?

Arabella Chi and Wes Nelson have sparked romance rumours after enjoying a romantic dinner together.

Arabella appeared in this year's Love Island
Arabella appeared in this year's Love Island. Picture: ITV

The Love Island stars have reportedly been getting close since Arabella left the villa, and there's said to be a spark between the pair.

Read more: New Love Island bombshell Harley Brash's mum used to date Robbie Williams

A source told The Sun: “Wes and Arabella are each other’s types and they have great chemistry.

“They went for an intimate dinner last night in London and really hit it off – they have a lot in common after being on Love Island and both loving fitness.

Wes Nelson was coupled up with Megan on last year's Love Island
Wes Nelson was coupled up with Megan on last year's Love Island. Picture: ITV

“It’s really early days but there’s undoubtedly a natural connection between them.”

Read more: Love Island viewers left questioning whether Maura and Curtis had sex after ITV issue ‘sexual scenes’ warning

The pair were then spotted together at the ITV summer party last night.

Arabella, 28, was coupled up with Danny Williams on Love Island - but was dumped just a week after entering the villa. He then coupled up with Jourdan Riane.

Read more: Love Island first look: Michael Griffiths confesses to Amber Gill he still has feelings for her in shock twist

Wes, 22, starred on Love Island last year and reached the final with his girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson. However, they split six months later while he was appearing on Dancing On Ice.

The Love Island 2019 final takes place on 29th July. You can catch up on episodes on the ITV Hub.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

