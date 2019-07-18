Love Island 2019 Arabella Chi 'growing close' to Wes Nelson

Arabella Chi failed to find a match on this year's Love Island - but is she about to couple up with series four star Wes Nelson?

Arabella Chi and Wes Nelson have sparked romance rumours after enjoying a romantic dinner together.

The Love Island stars have reportedly been getting close since Arabella left the villa, and there's said to be a spark between the pair.

A source told The Sun: “Wes and Arabella are each other’s types and they have great chemistry.

“They went for an intimate dinner last night in London and really hit it off – they have a lot in common after being on Love Island and both loving fitness.

“It’s really early days but there’s undoubtedly a natural connection between them.”

The pair were then spotted together at the ITV summer party last night.

Arabella, 28, was coupled up with Danny Williams on Love Island - but was dumped just a week after entering the villa. He then coupled up with Jourdan Riane.

Wes, 22, starred on Love Island last year and reached the final with his girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson. However, they split six months later while he was appearing on Dancing On Ice.

