Love Island viewers left questioning whether Maura and Curtis had sex after ITV issue ‘sexual scenes’ warning

17 July 2019, 21:55

Did Maura and Curtis do the deed?
Did Maura and Curtis do the deed? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard got very close on the day beds, two nights are establishing themselves as a couple.

Earlier this week, Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins made their romance official after the professional dancer chose her over Francesca.

The pair have since been sleeping on the day beds together, as they are not coupled up.

On Wednesday night’s show, the couple left viewers questioning whether they had had sex after a lot of movement under the covers.

Prior to the scenes, ITV issued a warning, saying: “Love Island is back, with scenes of a sexual nature.”

Maura and Curtis got very close on the day beds
Maura and Curtis got very close on the day beds. Picture: ITV
Curtis stayed tight-lipped around the boys
Curtis stayed tight-lipped around the boys. Picture: ITV

After some fumbling under the covers, fans were left questioning how far the couple went.

After the scenes, Curtis turned to Maura in bed and said: “I was not expecting that.”

The next day, Tommy and the rest of the boys question what happened with the Irish beauty.

While Curtis firstly denies anything, he later opens up to Tommy one-on-one, saying: “All I can say is, it was hot.”

Before the scenes, ITV issued a warning over "sexual scenes"
Before the scenes, ITV issued a warning over "sexual scenes". Picture: ITV

He added: “Just a bit of thrusting.”

Maura, on the other hand, kept quiet wit the girls, not revealing anything.

Some viewers are convinced the pair did the deed, with one writing on Twitter: “Hold on a moment, did Maura and Curtis have sex???”

Another added: “So Maura and Curtis has sex then.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Michael is starting to realise his feelings for Amber aren't completely gone

Love Island first look: Michael Griffiths confesses to Amber Gill he still has feelings for her in shock twist
Anton is sick and won't be on the show tonight

Love Island's Anton Danyluk removed from the villa after falling ill
The pair sparked rumours of a romance after Jack greeted this year's islander at the airport

Love Island's Joanna is greeted by Jack Fowler at the airport and the pair look VERY close
West Side Story tells the story of two star-crossed lovers and their rival gangs in 1950s New York City.

When is the West Side Story remake released in the UK and who's in the cast of Spielberg's new musical?
Anna and Jordan got very 50 Shades Of Grey last night...

Love Island fans convinced TWO couples had sex last night as Anna and Jordan got kinky in the Hideaway

Trending on Heart

The supermarket will offer the amazing discount when customers spend a set amount

Here's how you can get 10p off every litre of fuel at Sainsbury's

Lifestyle

Hannah specialises in yoga moves for new mums

Yoga expert reveals 8 easy postpartum poses for new mums

Lifestyle

A man has been criticised for using his feet to control the aeroplane TV

'Disgusting' viral video shows passenger using BARE FEET to control aeroplane touch screen TV

Lifestyle

Robbie Williams at the BRIT Awards 2005

New Love Island bombshell Harley Brash's mum used to date Robbie Williams

Celebrities

Disney are reportedly in talks with Dunkirk star Harry Styles to play the film's heartthrob Prince Eric.

Harry Styles in talks to play hunky Prince Eric in Disney's Little Mermaid remake

Celebrities