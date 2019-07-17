Love Island viewers left questioning whether Maura and Curtis had sex after ITV issue ‘sexual scenes’ warning

By Alice Dear

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard got very close on the day beds, two nights are establishing themselves as a couple.

Earlier this week, Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins made their romance official after the professional dancer chose her over Francesca.

The pair have since been sleeping on the day beds together, as they are not coupled up.

On Wednesday night’s show, the couple left viewers questioning whether they had had sex after a lot of movement under the covers.

Prior to the scenes, ITV issued a warning, saying: “Love Island is back, with scenes of a sexual nature.”

After some fumbling under the covers, fans were left questioning how far the couple went.

After the scenes, Curtis turned to Maura in bed and said: “I was not expecting that.”

The next day, Tommy and the rest of the boys question what happened with the Irish beauty.

While Curtis firstly denies anything, he later opens up to Tommy one-on-one, saying: “All I can say is, it was hot.”

He added: “Just a bit of thrusting.”

Maura, on the other hand, kept quiet wit the girls, not revealing anything.

Some viewers are convinced the pair did the deed, with one writing on Twitter: “Hold on a moment, did Maura and Curtis have sex???”

Another added: “So Maura and Curtis has sex then.”