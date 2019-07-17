Love Island first look: Michael Griffiths confesses to Amber Gill he still has feelings for her in shock twist

Michael is starting to realise his feelings for Amber aren't completely gone. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Michael is left jealous after Amber’s date with new boy Greg on tonight’s Love Island.

Michael Griffiths is set to make a huge U turn on tonight’s Love Island, confessing to Amber he still has feelings for her.

In last night’s episode, Amber was invited to the Hideaway for a date with new boy Greg O’Shea, giving her a second chance at love in the villa.

And while Michael has been adamant he is over Amber, it appears he is having doubts.

On tonight’s show, Michael contemplates his feelings towards Amber, and turns to Ovie for advise.

Things haven't been smooth sailing for the pair. Picture: ITV

Ovie tells Michael: “Don’t let your pride hurt you. Don’t fight yourself.”

Later, Michael turns to Belle as the pair discuss Joanna, who Michael did not follow when she was dumped from the Island this week.

Belle tells the firefighter: “I don’t know if she’ll wait for you. I don’t know if she’ll be interested now, because you didn’t leave with her.”

In the evening, Michael gets advise from the boys around the fire pit, telling them: “Now that Joanna has gone, it has given me time to think about things.

Michael will apparently reveal that he's got feelings for his former beau. Picture: ITV

“I’m not saying I don’t like Joanna, because I do. But I feel like because Joanna was there I actively avoided Amber.”

Jordan tells his friend: “I think if you did go back there, things would be so different.”

But will Amber give Michael a second chance?

Amber was left heartbroken when she returned from Casa Amor earlier in the series to see Michael coupled up with Joanna.

Michael's previously reduced Amber to tears. Picture: ITV

After denying any feelings for Amber, Michael appeared happy with Joanna, until she was dumped from the island.

The couple said goodbye on bad terms after Michael did not leave the villa with her.

Prior to the dumping, Amber took Michael aside to tell him she still had feelings for him – but has her head been turned by new boy Greg?

Watch Love Island tonight on ITV2 at 9PM.