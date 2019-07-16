Michael Griffiths slammed by Love Island viewers after treating Amber 'like a dog'

Fans were NOT happy with Michael after the way he barked orders at Amber. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

Fans weren't happy that Michael ordered Amber around and told her what to do.

Last night's episode of Love Island saw Michael Griffiths pull Amber Gill for a chat following his other half, Joanna Chimonides being kicked out of the villa.

And viewers are NOT happy with the way the Liverpudlian went about getting Amber's attention.

Michael pulled Amber for a chat last night to tell her he wasn't interested. Picture: ITV

27-year-old Michael yelled across the garden, saying: "Amber, sit down for us. Sit down".

Geordie Amber went ahead and sat down on the beanbags to wait for him to run over, but even some of the islanders clocked how disrespectfully he spoke to his former other half.

Maura Higgins noticed the way he'd yelled a demand at Amber, and quipped: "Did she just let him talk to her like that? Sit down? That was really rude."

It didn't help that the reason he'd pulled over 21-year-old Amber over was to tell her that he was not interested in her at all, despite her making her feelings for him clear in the episode prior.

He'd fully mugged Amber off during the Case Amor stage of the show, when he decided to switch and couple up with Joanna, despite poor Amber staying faithful to him.

But she admitted that she'd still be open to a relationship with him on Sunday's episode.

However, Michael brutally said to Amber last night: "I am still ultimately in the same place where I want to get to known Joanna. I just wanted to be 100 per cent clear".

Michael told Amber he was not open to a relationship with her. Picture: Love Island

After their conversation, Amber seemed shaken and spoke to the girls about what had just happened, saying: "He's just f**king odd. He comes to me and says 'Sit down.'"

Maura clearly wasn't happy about the way Michael spoke to her friend, replying with: "Sit down? Don't tell me to sit down, who the f**k do you think you're talking to?"

And she wasn't the only upset one, thousands of angry fans took to Twitter to express their opinion on the situation, with many in disbelief that Michael spoke to Amber in such a way.

Real talk though if I was Joanna and saw the way Michael spoke to Amber like she was an actual dog I would feel like I had had a lucky escape #LoveIsIand — Alice Foster (@alice_foster_95) July 16, 2019

Anyone tried to tell me to ‘sit down’ like Michael did to Amber I’d take their head off, not a dog hun x — pinder🧚‍♀️ (@hayls24xx) July 16, 2019

The way Michael said "Sit" to Amber like she was a dog. I would have done a full 180° turn and walked tf away #LoveIsland #Chaldish #Sih — Sarah Neville (@OYPassport) July 15, 2019

the way Michael spoke to amber he needs to go so rude.. there really is nicer ways to speak to people and get your point across without treating someone like a dog!!!! #LoveIsland — Caitlin Thompson (@CaitlinThomps98) July 15, 2019

Many brought up the fact that Michael loves calling everyone immature and childish but he will gladly treat someone that he supposedly used to care about as if they're a dog.

Other said Amber should've stood up for herself and not just sat there and taken it.

One said: "Damn girl... don't roll over... bite back!'

The typically feisty Amber seems to have transformed over the past couple days in the villa, since she admitted she still has feelings for Michael but they seem unrequited.

Hopefully her Prince Charming will sweep the beauty off her feet and she won't be moping over meanie Michael much longer.