New Love Island bombshell Harley Brash's mum used to date Robbie Williams

Harley's mum Lisa used to date Robbie Williams. Picture: ITV

Harley Brash entered the villa in last night's episode

Just when you thought Love Island couldn't get any more dramatic, show bosses threw THREE new bombshells into last night's episode.

Greg, India and Harley all stormed in to take their pick of the islanders on a date - and one of these has a *very* famous family connection.

Harley Brash's mum Lisa used to date Robbie Williams 14 years ago - and claimed that he's a 'wonderful lover'.

Lisa met Robbie when he was a plus one to one of her friend's parties, and she revealed in 2005 that he made a beeline for her.

She told the Mirror: "He was in jogging pants and bare-chested. His muscles and tattoos looked fantastic in the moonlight and I was wildly turned on.

"He began to kiss and lick the circle of flowers tattooed around my belly button before sliding down and stripping me naked.

Robbie Williams at the BRIT Awards 2005. Picture: Getty

"It wasn't wild wham-bam breathtaking sex but he was a wonderful lover.

"There were no acrobatics and we stayed in a loving missionary position which was just perfect."

But, sadly for Lisa, is wasn't meant to be - as Robbie apparently stopped returning her calls when details of their relationship started leaking to the press.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After