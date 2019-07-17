Love Island's Anton Danyluk removed from the villa after falling ill

Anton is sick and won't be on the show tonight. Picture: ITV

The Love Island star won’t feature on the ITV2 show tonight after spending a night away from the villa.

There has been A LOT of drama on Love Island already this week, after Joanna Chimonides got brutally dumped by her fellow Islanders and Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill came to blows.

And it looks like all the excitement has taken its toll on Anton Danyluk, as he’s been taken ill and therefore won’t be featuring on the ITV2 dating show tonight.

The hunk hasn't been feeling well. Picture: ITV

A spokesperson for Love Island revealed: “After feeling unwell during the day, Anton spent the night away from the villa and is subsequently missing from tonight's episode.”

Luckily, the Scottish gym owner has since returned to the villa after making a full recovery.

This comes after Anton, 24, came to blows with partner Belle Hassan on Sunday when he gave a shopkeeper his number.

The pair then had a furious argument in front of their fellow Islanders after Anton kissed Anna Vakili during a challenge.

The Scotsman will be missing from the villa for a day. Picture: ITV

Anton later slammed his partner for “mugging him off”, but soon regretted his decision and pleaded with her to give their romance another go.

Speaking to Belle by the firepit, he said: "I slept on the couch because I felt like it was an emotional roller-coaster last night.

"The bottom line is that you feel I’ve mugged you off and I feel like you’ve mugged me off."

Belle was quick to admit that she was also in the wrong, telling him: "I know that I am a hot-head and that is something I have to work on.

"When I’ve fallen for someone, they’ve hurt me and I’m scared of being hurt again."

Anton then replied: "You’ve got so many good qualities that I’m looking for.

"I feel like if you want to work at this, we can just get back to where we were. If that is what you want as well?"

Despite the pair making up, Belle’s famous dad Tamer Hassan has since slammed Anton, telling The Sun: "On the outside, Belle would not tolerate that behaviour.

Things have hit a rocky patch with him and Belle. Picture: ITV

"If Anton genuinely has feelings for my daughter, he's going to have to work harder to win her back, to gain her trust."

The actor - who has starred in British films such as Layer Cake and The Football Factory as well as BBC1’s EastEnders - added: "Anton is 100% wrong for kissing Anna – it was disrespectful and disloyal, two of Belle's biggest hates.

“I am now doubting Anton's feelings for Belle and that makes me an unhappy dad!"