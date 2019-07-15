Love Island’s Joanna ‘expected’ Michael to leave with her after brutal dumping

15 July 2019, 22:00 | Updated: 15 July 2019, 22:01

Joanna says she is 'disappointed' Michael didn't leave the Love Island villa with her
Joanna says she is 'disappointed' Michael didn't leave the Love Island villa with her. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island Joanna was dumped from the villa in tonight’s show - and she branded her in-house boyfriend a "snake" for not following her home to the UK.

In a shocking Love Island dumping, Michael and Joanna were split as the latter was dumped from the Island.

And the drama soon hit a new height as Joanna branded the fireman a "snake" for not quitting the Villa to continue their relationship away from the cameras.

The pair, who were coupled up, found themselves in the bottom two of the least popular couples, along with Anna and Jordan.

When the villa decided to save Jordan and Anna, Michael and Joanna were split, and the contestants were left to decide who should stay in the villa, and who should be dumped - and they opted to send Joanna home.

Tensions threatened to boil over as she turned on her heels and made for the exit on her own - moments after an emotional Michael told her that she was "everything he was looking for".

Read more: Meet the new Love Island bombshell India Reynolds

The Love Island contestants decided Joanna's journey on the show had come to an end
The Love Island contestants decided Joanna's journey on the show had come to an end. Picture: ITV

Now, speaking after her dumping, Joanna said she “expected” Michael to leave with her.

She said: “Part of me expected Michael to leave with me, however I don’t want to be in control of someone’s life journey and if he wants to continue in the villa, to get to know someone else or see where things go, I’ve got respect for that.

“It is a bit disappointing but I’d never hold that against him.”

People at home also questioned why Michael didn't follow her back to the UK, flooding Twitter with memes branding the hunky fireman a "snake".

Speaking about her future with Michael, Joanna said: “I am a bit in limbo about how I’m feeling about Michael.

“We got along well and had lots in common and laughed together but for me I need to put it on pause and then we can see what happens when he leaves the villa.”

Before Joanna entered the villa, Michael was coupled up with Amber, who he dumped following Casa Amor.

Amber has told Michael she still has feeling for him
Amber has told Michael she still has feeling for him. Picture: ITV
Joanna said she'll be happy for Amber and Michael if they reunite
Joanna said she'll be happy for Amber and Michael if they reunite. Picture: ITV

Amber has made no secret of the fact she still has feelings for Michael, leading many viewers to think they may reunite.

But in Monday night's episode Michael lost his rag with the Geordie beauty, appearing to blame her for his separation from Joanna.

Speaking of her future with Michael, and his relationship with Amber, Joanna explained: “I want to live my best life and continue being me and not changing for anyone.

“Me and Michael will have to see how he gets on whilst he is in the villa and when he gets out, so for now there is a pause on us.”

She went on to add: “You never know if he’s going to crack on with Amber. If they’re meant to be, they will be.

“If they do get together and are happy, I’ll be happy for them.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Find out everything about Harley Brash

Who is Harley Brash and how does the Love Island bombshell know Amber Gill?
Greg O'Shea

Who's Greg O'Shea? New Irish Love Island guy from Limerick and professional rugby player
Belle has attended a fair few premieres with her dad

Love Island's Belle Hassan looks unrecognisable in throwback snaps as child star
Kingsman: Secret Service is about to get a prequel

Kingsman prequel: What is the UK release date, is Taron Egerton starring in it, and what's the plot?
Jack Shepherd has revealed details about the 60th anniversary

Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd teases massive 60th anniversary episode

Trending on Heart

Lacey has given birth to a girl

EastEnders' Lacey Turner welcomes baby girl with husband Matt Kay
Lady Gaga's makeup range, Haus Laboratories is about to launch

Is Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories makeup collection available on Amazon UK and what's in the range?

Beauty

A new Love Island contestant is set to enter the villa tonight

Love Island to send in new bombshell India Reynolds following tonight's brutal dumping
Stars James Corden and Ruth Jones left a signed note thanking Barry fans for their support.

James Corden and Ruth Jones thank Barry Island's residents in the most AMAZING way as Gavin and Stacey filming continues

Celebrities

The stunner has a great sense of style too

Who is India Reynolds? New Love Island girl and page 3 girl from Reading