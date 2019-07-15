Love Island’s Joanna ‘expected’ Michael to leave with her after brutal dumping

Joanna says she is 'disappointed' Michael didn't leave the Love Island villa with her. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island Joanna was dumped from the villa in tonight’s show - and she branded her in-house boyfriend a "snake" for not following her home to the UK.

In a shocking Love Island dumping, Michael and Joanna were split as the latter was dumped from the Island.

And the drama soon hit a new height as Joanna branded the fireman a "snake" for not quitting the Villa to continue their relationship away from the cameras.

The pair, who were coupled up, found themselves in the bottom two of the least popular couples, along with Anna and Jordan.

When the villa decided to save Jordan and Anna, Michael and Joanna were split, and the contestants were left to decide who should stay in the villa, and who should be dumped - and they opted to send Joanna home.

Tensions threatened to boil over as she turned on her heels and made for the exit on her own - moments after an emotional Michael told her that she was "everything he was looking for".

The Love Island contestants decided Joanna's journey on the show had come to an end. Picture: ITV

Now, speaking after her dumping, Joanna said she “expected” Michael to leave with her.

She said: “Part of me expected Michael to leave with me, however I don’t want to be in control of someone’s life journey and if he wants to continue in the villa, to get to know someone else or see where things go, I’ve got respect for that.

“It is a bit disappointing but I’d never hold that against him.”

People at home also questioned why Michael didn't follow her back to the UK, flooding Twitter with memes branding the hunky fireman a "snake".

Michael looking at photos of him and Joanna trying to convince everyone he misses her #LoveIsland https://t.co/9rxnPwyM92 — Wemmy (@ivebeenbowling) July 15, 2019

Michael is actually tapped lmao, wtf bro.. if you love Joanna so much leave the villa lool.. his pride is killing him #loveisland — BIG TYMER. (@itsjoshyouare) July 15, 2019

Michael and Joanna sharing a precious moment together 🐍 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/W7ZtGWxjbq — Vicki Matthews (@VickStar020404) July 15, 2019

Speaking about her future with Michael, Joanna said: “I am a bit in limbo about how I’m feeling about Michael.

“We got along well and had lots in common and laughed together but for me I need to put it on pause and then we can see what happens when he leaves the villa.”

Before Joanna entered the villa, Michael was coupled up with Amber, who he dumped following Casa Amor.

Amber has told Michael she still has feeling for him. Picture: ITV

Joanna said she'll be happy for Amber and Michael if they reunite. Picture: ITV

Amber has made no secret of the fact she still has feelings for Michael, leading many viewers to think they may reunite.

But in Monday night's episode Michael lost his rag with the Geordie beauty, appearing to blame her for his separation from Joanna.

Speaking of her future with Michael, and his relationship with Amber, Joanna explained: “I want to live my best life and continue being me and not changing for anyone.

“Me and Michael will have to see how he gets on whilst he is in the villa and when he gets out, so for now there is a pause on us.”

She went on to add: “You never know if he’s going to crack on with Amber. If they’re meant to be, they will be.

“If they do get together and are happy, I’ll be happy for them.”