Joanna has her eye on unlucky-in-love Anton Danyluk...

With Love Island's controversial second villa Casa Amor on the horizon, 12 new Islanders are about to cause a whole load of drama.

So, here's everything you need to know about one of the new girls Joanna Chimonides.

Who is Joanna and how old is she?

Joanna is a 22-year-old recruitment consultant from London and is very much a “what you see is what you get” kinda girl.

Admitting she’s “overly honest”, the new Islander has revealed she has no filter which often gets her into trouble.

“My honesty can also be a downfall,” she says.

“I’m far too honest and sometimes I should keep my mouth shut.”

Joanna thinks her best personality qualities are empathy, her bubbly nature and also “intrigue”.

But it looks like she could be a fiery character, as Joanna adds: “My worst personality traits are that I’m impulsive - I act on emotions when I should take a step back and think instead of reacting straight away.”

When asked about “girl code”, the newbie revealed it’s important that she makes her feelings clear.

“Girl code is simply being honest to a girl’s face,” she says.

“If a girl is coupled up with someone and you want to get to know that person, then girl code for me is explaining exactly how you’re feeling to the other girl - it’s honesty and face to face.”

What's Joanna's Instagram handle?

Joanna can be found @joannachimonides where you’ll see a whole load of selfies from the London beauty.

She often treats her 4900 followers to pictures of her incredible outfits, as well as modelling photos.

Amongst the shots are a string of bikini poses and snaps of Joanna enjoying a night out with her best friends.

What has Joanna said about Love Island?

Joanna describes her dream man as “someone who will give their all in a relationship” as well as a selfless man “with a bit of banter.

And who better to get this lady laughing than fan-favourite Anton Danyluk?

“With Anton I find his personality so attractive and he’s got banter, so I think we’d connect,” she says.

