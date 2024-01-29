Is there a Casa Amor in Love Island All Stars?

29 January 2024

Love Island All Stars cast sit at the fire pit
Fans have been wondering if Love Island All Stars will have Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Will there be a Casa Amor in Love Island All Stars?

Love Island All Stars has seen some of our favourite Islanders return to the Villa for another chance at finding their perfect partner.

So far we've seen contestants such as Hannah Elizabeth, 33, Tyler Cruickshank, 29, Chris Taylor, 33, and Toby Aromolaran, 24, all head to South Africa to find love and everlasting friendships. Viewers have seen a fair amount of drama so far, with a love square brewing between Georgia Steel, 25, Tom Clare, 24, Molly Smith, 29, and Callum Jones, 27, as well as tensions continuing to rise between Liberty Poole, 25, and Mitch Taylor, 27.

With no couple declaring themselves 'exclusive', it's all to play for in this love game. This has led many fans to wonder if the iconic Casa Amor will be returning this year. After bringing plenty of arguments in series past, will we see the same this season?

Will there be a Casa Amor in Love Island All Stars? Here is everything you need to know.

The Love Island All Stars sit at the fire pit
Love Island All Stars is currently airing. Picture: ITV

Is there a Casa Amor in Love Island All Stars?

There will not be a Casa Amor in Love Island All Stars. It was revealed before the season aired that bosses had scrapped Casa Amor for Love Island All Stars.

Love Island’s executive producer Mike Spencer told The Mirror: "We have got to be reactive. These islanders have done it all before so we have to be one step ahead of them. This give us the chance to shake it up and bring new islanders into the mix in new ways."

Meet the Love Island All Stars cast here:

Meet the Love Island all stars

Mike continued: "Casa Amor, as we know and love it, doesn’t really work for a five week run because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up.

"I think you don’t need the element of bringing a massive influx of new islanders in. That is good for an eight week run but you don’t need it for this. This is going to be more intense and people will fall for each other quicker."

Love Island All Stars recouple
Love Island All Stars will not have a Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

This comes after it was confirmed All Stars would run for five weeks, instead of Love Island's usual eight week schedule, meaning the show will end in mid February.

Previous winter versions of the show have lasted as long as the summer iterations, however since this is an All Stars series, this rule has been changed.

Love Island All Stars laugh at fire pit
Love Island All Stars will have a shorter run this year. Picture: ITV

This year's season has seen exes reunite and former flings enter the Vila, with relationships ending just as quickly as they started.

At the end of the show, whichever couple receives the most amount of votes during the finale will be crowned Love Island All Stars champions and gifted £50,000.

