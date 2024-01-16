Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

16 January 2024, 20:24

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars
Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@_callum_jones/ITV

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Callum Jones on and who was he with? Here's what happened when he first appeared on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens very soon, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama will be in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces appearing on the show in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Callum Jones. He is best known for his relationship with Molly Smith on the show, with the pair recently splitting after three years together. But now they're both in the Villa, will they reconcile?

Who is Love Island All Stars Callum Jones? His age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Callum Jones poses on Love Island All Stars
Callum Jones is looking for love on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Callum Jones?

Callum Jones is 27-years-old.

After his recent split from Molly, Callum will be hoping to find love in the Villa.

What is Callum Jones's Instagram?

Callum Jones Instagram is @_callum_jones.

He often posts images of his travels abroad.

Meet the Love Island All Stars here:

Meet the Love Island all stars

Where is Callum Jones from?

Callum Jones is from Manchester.

During his original time in the Villa, Callum revealed he was a scaffolder.

When was Callum Jones first on Love Island?

Callum Jones was on season six of Love Island which aired in 2020.

His fellow contestants included Shaughna Phillips, Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman, with Finn Tapp and Paige Turley winning the show.

Callum Jones and Molly Smith smile
Callum Jones and Molly Smith were previously in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/@_callum_jones

Who was Callum Jones coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Callum Jones was coupled up with Molly Smith on Love Island.

The pair met in Casa Amour and Callum famously broke up with Shaughna to be with Molly, leaving her in tears.

After exiting Love Island, Callum and Molly moved in together and remained in a relationship until late 2023 when the pair called it quits on their three-year partnership.

What has Callum Jones done since Love Island?

Since leaving Love Island Callum has began his influencer career and has garnered over 700,000 followers on Instagram.

