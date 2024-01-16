Why did Love Island's Callum and Molly split up?

16 January 2024, 20:30

The reason behind Molly and Callum's split as they re-enter Love Island
The reason behind Molly and Callum's split as they re-enter Love Island. Picture: Molly Smith / Instagram - ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island All Star's Callum Jones and Molly Smith broke up six months ago and are now back on the show for a second chance at love.

Callum Jones, 27, and Molly Smith, 30, have both entered the Love Island All Stars villa after signing up for the spin-off show for a second chance at love.

The couple, who met on Winter Love Island in 2020, ended their relationship six months ago and are now facing awkward circumstances as they re-enter the villa.

On Monday's episode, as the spin-off show kicked off, viewers were left shocked when Callum entered the villa, followed by his ex-girlfriend Molly only moments later.

As Callum has a big decision to make over who he couples up with, we're taking a look inside his relationship with Molly - including why they really split up.

Love Island couple Molly and Callum met on Winter Love Island in 2020 but split up last September
Love Island couple Molly and Callum met on Winter Love Island in 2020 but split up last September. Picture: ITV

When did Callum and Molly split up?

Love Island's Callum and Molly split up in September 2023, three months ago.

The couple first met on Winter Love Island in 2020 during the Casa Amor section of the show.

Callum famously dumped Shaugnha Phillips to be with Molly and while many people thought their romance would not last they continued dating on the outside world.

The couple even moved in together and got two dogs, who they have now had to separate following the split. Molly got to keep Winnie the Pug while Callum took Nelly to Pomeranian.

Molly and Callum were together for three years after meeting on Love Island
Molly and Callum were together for three years after meeting on Love Island. Picture: Molly Smith / Instagram

Why did Callum and Molly split-up?

Callum and Molly have never explained the exact reason for their split, however, there were reports at the time that it was caused by a lack of commitment.

According to reports at the time, Molly wanted to get married but had not received a proposal from Callum.

How long were Callum and Molly together for?

Love Island's Molly and Callum were together for three years before splitting six months ago.

Some viewers are hopeful Love Island All Stars will help the couple to reunite, however, it is not yet clear if a reconciliation is on the cards.

A source told The Sun: "It’ll be a shock for both of them when they come face to face in the villa - they only recently split and it was heartbreaking.

“They were both so sad after the break up - there’s no animosity so it’s on the cards they could fall back in love in the villa.”

