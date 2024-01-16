Jake Cornish quits Love Island All Stars after three days

16 January 2024, 14:30

Jake Cornish has reportedly quit Love Island All Stars
Jake Cornish has reportedly quit Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Love Island All Star's contestant Jake Cornish has dramatically quit the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jake Cornish, 26, has left Love Island All Stars after three days, according to reports.

The TV star is said to have quit the show after having an awkward reunion with his ex-girlfriend Liberty Poole in last night's show. The former flames were then voted by the public to couple up together, leading to an awkward exchange between the two.

A source told The Sun: "Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa - they had no idea the other person would be there. It was clear from the start they wouldn't get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him."

The source continued: "Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama. Jake couldn't stay in the villa so he quit the show - it's not his time and it's not the right time to find love."

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole coupled up on Love Island All Stars
Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole coupled up on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Neither ITV nor Jake have confirmed his exit, however reports state that he has left the Villa.

Last night's episode saw other couples begin to form connections, with Demi Jones and Chris Taylor quickly becoming fan favourites.

Other matches included Luis Morrison and Georgia Harrison, Kaz Kamwi and Mitch Taylor, Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran, and Hannah Elizabeth and Anton Danyluk.

