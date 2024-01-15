Jake Cornish: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Jake Cornish has been announced as one of the Love Island All Star contestants. Picture: ITV/Instagram/@jakecornish7

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Jake Cornish on and who was he with? Here's what happened when he first appeared on the show.

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens very soon, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama will be in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces who will be appearing on our screens in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Jake Cornish, whose relationship with Liberty Poole caused a stir on the show.

Who is Love Island All Stars Jake Cornish? His age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Jake Cornish is taking part in Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Jake Cornish?

Jake Cornish is 26-years-old.

Speaking ahead of entering the Villa, Jake revealed if he would do anything different this time round, stating: "There is nothing major I would do differently but I have definitely matured in the two years since first being on the show.

"I look at things differently and respond differently. When it comes to people's opinions, I don’t sit on the fence anymore. That is my way of life now, so I will take that into the Villa."

What is Jake Cornish's Instagram?

Jake Cornish's Instagram is @jakecornish7.

He often posts pictures of his fitness regime as well as his dog, Lennie.

Jake Cornish is looking to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@jakecornish7

Where is Jake Cornish from?

Jake Cornish is from Weston-super-Mare.

When asked why he was returning to the show, Jake said: "Why not?! I can get a great tan, be with great women and make loads of new pals, hopefully. I’m here for a good time, not a long time. I’m ready to have some fun in there."

When was Jake Cornish first on Love Island?

Jake Cornish was on the seventh series of Love Island in 2021.

His fellow contestants included Chloe Burrows, Faye Winter and Toby Aromolaran, with Liam Reardon and Millie Court being the winning couple.

Who was Jake Cornish coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Jake Cornish was coupled up with Liberty Poole on Love Island.

The pair partnered up straight away and remained together throughout their time on the show.

However things soon turned sour, and the couple parted ways days before the finale.

What has Jake Cornish done since Love Island?

Prior to his stint on Love Island, Jake Cornish was a water engineer.

Since leaving the show, Jake has founded a sports performance and recovery equipment company and often DJs.

