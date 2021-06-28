Who is Love Island's Faye Winter? Age, job and Instagram revealed

How old is Faye Winter and what does she do for a living? Everything you need to know about the Love Island star...

Love Island season is upon us, which means we get to watch 11 new singletons enter the villa.

And one woman who’s hoping to find The One on the show this year is Faye Winter.

So, let’s find out more about her…

Faye Winter is starring on Love Island. Picture: ITV

How old is Faye Winter?

Faye is a 26-year-old from Devon who said her friends would describe her as ‘loud and opinionated’.

“I’m an individual person,” she said. “I’m a bit of a foghorn - opinionated.

“My friends have been my friends for years and years so I must be alright because they’ve stuck around for a long time.

“I say it how it is. Even with my closest friends, if they do something wrong I tell them.”

When asked what she’s looking for in a partner, Faye said she wants someone who will make her laugh and ‘take my banter.’

She added: “I’m like a five-year-old in a playground, if I like you, I will make a mockery of you and laugh and joke. That is my really terrible flirting skills. I need someone who can take that.”

What is Faye Winter’s job?

Faye is a lettings manager so she goes out and values houses and finds tenants.

“My main role is the sales side of things,” she says, continuing: “I absolutely love it! I’ve actually only taken a sabbatical from work because in my ideal world, I’d love to go back to work.

“I try to make it as Selling Sunset as possible. I’m definitely there in the mini dresses, boobs out, bum out, turning up and you can see the wives say to their husband, ‘You’re staying outside’. It’s so fun.”

In the future, Faye said she would like to own an estate agency or a charity shop.

She would also love to travel the world with, adding: “I want someone who I can go on holidays and stuff with for the next couple of years, and have a really fun time.

“And then start thinking about kids and serious things in three or four years' time.”

What is Faye Winter’s Instagram?

You can find Faye on Instagram @faye__winter.

She loves a selfie and hanging out with adorable dogs.