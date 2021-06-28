Who is Love Island's Chloe Burrows? Age, job and Instagram revealed

How old is Chloe Burrows and what does she do for a living? Find out about the Love Island star...

It’s that time of year again and we are SO excited to watch the new series of Love Island.

After the reality show was put on hold in 2020, it’s finally back and better than ever.

So, let’s meet contestant Chloe Burrows…

How old is Chloe Burrows?

Chloe is a 25-year-old from Bicester.

Chloe Burrows has joined the Love Island cast. Picture: ITV

She says her friends and family would describe her as ‘funny’, adding: “I’m always the funny one in a situation.

“I always try and make everyone laugh. Outgoing, I’m quite bubbly and always doing something.”

When asked what she’s looking for in a partner, Chloe said she is after someone similar to her, saying: “I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you.

“And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you. Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more.

“I could never be with someone who is quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back.”

What is Chloe Burrows’ job?

Chloe is a financial services marketing executive.

Despite describing herself as ‘tone deaf’, Chloe said she loves karaoke and also enjoys dance.

She also used to play football for Oxford City from the age of eight to fourteen.

What is Chloe Burrows’ Instagram?

If you want to see lots of selfies and pictures of Chloe hanging out with her friends, find her @chloe__burrows.

Ahead of entering the villa, Chloe said she would love to meet The One.

“All my friends are buying houses and having babies,” she said.

“I’m literally going from friendship group to friendship group every weekend with different plans because they are like, ‘Okay well I’ve got to see my boyfriend’.”

Chloe added: “We have been locked down for a year as well, just to play in a villa with people my age for however long will just be fun!”