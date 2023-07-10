Love Island's top 7 most successful stars ever

The most successful Love Island stars revealed. Picture: Instagram

From Molly-Mae to Olivia Bowen, here's the most successful Love Island stars ever...

With this year’s Love Island drama well and truly underway, we’re already starting to think about who might make it to the final.

And with some of the strongest couples being ripped apart during Casa Amor, the competition is still wide open as to who could bag that £50,000.

But while that’s a huge amount of money, career opportunities will go way beyond the villa for some lucky stars.

Whether it's fashion deals, presenting jobs or modelling contracts, past contestants have landed some incredible jobs and become some of the biggest influencers in the UK.

Here’s a list of the most successful Love Island stars ever…

Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury shot to fame in 2016. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae might only be 23-years-old, but she is now worth a reported £4.5million and has 7.5million followers.

She recently gave up her role as PrettyLittleThing Creative Director to spend time with her newborn baby Bambi and has her own self tanning brand.

Molly-Mae also runs a home renovations social account which has over 1million followers and gives an insight into the beautiful Manchester mansion she shares with Tommy Fury.

Olivia and Alex Bowen

Olivia and Alex Bowen are one of the most successful Love Island couples. Picture: Instagram

Olivia and Alex Bowen were the runners up of season two all the way back in 2016 and have built a massive brand over the past seven years.

They currently have an estimated net worth of £4.5million and combined Instagram following of over 5million.

Olivia has her own clothing collections with In The Style and a home account which has over 700k followers.

They also do a lot of sponsored posts between them for companies such as H&M, Missy Empire, Boux Avenue and countless others.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

After winning over the hearts of the nation in 2022 and being crowned Queen of the villa, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s career has gone from strength to strength.

She may have recently split from boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, but Ekin-Su now has over 3.2million followers on Instagram.

With an Oh Polly fashion deal, her time on Dancing On Ice and work as a Beauty Works Hair Extensions ambassador, she’s thought to be worth over £1million.

Wes Nelson

Things have been going very well for Wes Nelson since he left the Love Island villa in 2018 and decided to pursue a career in music.

After stints on Dancing On Ice and Celebrity X Factor, he has become a star far beyond the villa.

Opening up about his wealth, Wes previously said: “I was a millionaire by the age of 21. And that's not being a show-off or anything, but it's wise investments and understanding this life doesn't last forever.

“I have a passive income and generational wealth, so my children, whenever they come about, they're not going to have to work again. I don't have to work again.”

In 2020, Wes released his debut single and was then signed with Universal Music Group and EMI Records.

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer is now a social media influencer. Picture: Instagram

As the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer,Love Island 2018 winner Dani has built her own incredible career.

Dani now has over 3.5million Instagram followers and regularly shares updates on her family life.

As well as working with brands such as Surf and Champneys, Dani has launched a podcast with her dad and fronted a documentary on anxiety with Channel 4.

Amber Gill

Amber Gill has released her own book. Picture: Instagram

Amber Gill won Love Island with Greg O'Shea in 2019 and has gone on to become one of the most popular stars of the show.

She is now reportedly worth a whopping £2million and has 2.6million followers on Instagram four years after her time in the villa.

As well as endorsement deals with the likes of MissPap and haircare brand Matrix, she has also recently released her debut novel Until I Met You.

