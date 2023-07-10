Love Island's top 7 most successful stars ever

10 July 2023, 08:48

The most successful Love Island stars revealed
The most successful Love Island stars revealed. Picture: Instagram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From Molly-Mae to Olivia Bowen, here's the most successful Love Island stars ever...

With this year’s Love Island drama well and truly underway, we’re already starting to think about who might make it to the final.

And with some of the strongest couples being ripped apart during Casa Amor, the competition is still wide open as to who could bag that £50,000.

But while that’s a huge amount of money, career opportunities will go way beyond the villa for some lucky stars.

Whether it's fashion deals, presenting jobs or modelling contracts, past contestants have landed some incredible jobs and become some of the biggest influencers in the UK.

Here’s a list of the most successful Love Island stars ever…

Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury shot to fame in 2016
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury shot to fame in 2016. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae might only be 23-years-old, but she is now worth a reported £4.5million and has 7.5million followers.

She recently gave up her role as PrettyLittleThing Creative Director to spend time with her newborn baby Bambi and has her own self tanning brand.

Molly-Mae also runs a home renovations social account which has over 1million followers and gives an insight into the beautiful Manchester mansion she shares with Tommy Fury.

Olivia and Alex Bowen

Olivia and Alex Bowen are one of the most successful Love Island couples
Olivia and Alex Bowen are one of the most successful Love Island couples. Picture: Instagram

Olivia and Alex Bowen were the runners up of season two all the way back in 2016 and have built a massive brand over the past seven years.

They currently have an estimated net worth of £4.5million and combined Instagram following of over 5million.

Olivia has her own clothing collections with In The Style and a home account which has over 700k followers.

They also do a lot of sponsored posts between them for companies such as H&M, Missy Empire, Boux Avenue and countless others.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

After winning over the hearts of the nation in 2022 and being crowned Queen of the villa, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s career has gone from strength to strength.

She may have recently split from boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, but Ekin-Su now has over 3.2million followers on Instagram.

With an Oh Polly fashion deal, her time on Dancing On Ice and work as a Beauty Works Hair Extensions ambassador, she’s thought to be worth over £1million.

Wes Nelson

Things have been going very well for Wes Nelson since he left the Love Island villa in 2018 and decided to pursue a career in music.

After stints on Dancing On Ice and Celebrity X Factor, he has become a star far beyond the villa.

Opening up about his wealth, Wes previously said: “I was a millionaire by the age of 21. And that's not being a show-off or anything, but it's wise investments and understanding this life doesn't last forever.

“I have a passive income and generational wealth, so my children, whenever they come about, they're not going to have to work again. I don't have to work again.”

In 2020, Wes released his debut single and was then signed with Universal Music Group and EMI Records.

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer is now a social media influencer
Dani Dyer is now a social media influencer. Picture: Instagram

As the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer,Love Island 2018 winner Dani has built her own incredible career.

Dani now has over 3.5million Instagram followers and regularly shares updates on her family life.

As well as working with brands such as Surf and Champneys, Dani has launched a podcast with her dad and fronted a documentary on anxiety with Channel 4.

Amber Gill

Amber Gill has released her own book
Amber Gill has released her own book. Picture: Instagram

Amber Gill won Love Island with Greg O'Shea in 2019 and has gone on to become one of the most popular stars of the show.

She is now reportedly worth a whopping £2million and has 2.6million followers on Instagram four years after her time in the villa.

As well as endorsement deals with the likes of MissPap and haircare brand Matrix, she has also recently released her debut novel Until I Met You.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary

Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary

Mark Labbett and his girlfriend Hayley Palmer are enjoying a birthday trip

Inside The Chase star Mark Labbett's romantic trip with new girlfriend

Holly Willoughby is off This Morning for more than six weeks

Where is Holly Willoughby today and why is she not on This Morning?

Emmerdale viewers are convinced a shock twist will involve Gabby

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' shock Gabby pregnancy twist after Dawn's baby news

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby pays heartfelt tribute after mother-in-law dies

Holly Willoughby pays heartfelt tribute after mother-in-law dies

Ferne McCann has welcomed a baby girl

Ferne McCann gives birth to first baby with fiancé Lorri Haines and shares adorable video

Lucky father-of-two wins £3.5million Cotswold Omaze house with £35 entry

Lucky father-of-two wins £3.5million Omaze Cotswolds house draw with £35 entry

News

Sue Radford does seven hours of chores a day

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s exhausting daily routine from six loads of washing to huge dinners
Stacey Solomon's work trip didn't go to plan

Stacey Solomon left in hysterics over awkward toilet mishap on work trip

Love Island star Scott Van Der Sluis in trunks for his promo shoot alongside a picture of him taking a car selfie

Love Island Scott Van Der Sluis: Football team, ex-girlfriend and age revealed

Love Island Catherine Agbaje star wearing a red bikini for promo video alongside her sitting in a restaurant wearing a print blue co-ord

Love Island 2023’s Catherine Agbaje: Age, job, where she's from and her surprising education
Winter Love Island couples Lana and Ron, Kai and Sanam and Shaw and Tanya

Winter Love Island 2023: Which couples are still together?

A woman has cancelled her bank account

Woman closes bank account on the spot after she’s told she can’t withdraw her own cash

Lifestyle

Love Island 2023 is set to come an end with one of the most unpredictable finals

How long is Love Island 2023 on for and when does it finish?

Primark shoppers 'obsessed' with new Barbie range including Margot Robbie's swimsuit

Primark shoppers 'obsessed' with new Barbie range featuring Margot Robbie's swimsuit

Lifestyle

Joe Wicks has pulled his daughter out of school

Joe Wicks pulls four-year-old daughter out of school to ‘spend more time’ with family

Love Island's Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall on separate holidays. Ron is wearing a grey co ord on the beachw hile Lana wears bodysuit in LA

Are Love Island's Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins still together?

A thermometer with 40 degrees alongside two girls eating an ice cream in the sun

Weather forecast: When is the next UK heatwave?

Lifestyle

McDonald's launches £185 wedding package with 100 nugget boxes

McDonald's launches wedding packages from £185 with 100 nuggets and burgers

Lifestyle