The most unforgettable Love Island Casa Amor moments in history

The best Casa Amor moments in Love Island history. Picture: ITV

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The best Love Island Casa Amor moments ranked, including Amy Hart and Georgia Steel...

Love Island’s infamous Casa Amor is back and we can guarantee you an unforgettable few days in sunny Majorca.

But while we’re looking forward to seeing who is ‘loyal babes’ and whose head is going to turn, it’s got us feeling nostalgic about the past six years of Casa Amor drama.

The iconic twist was introduced during the third season back in 2017 and sees half the Islanders head to a different villa to meet some brand new singletons.

As well as causing us to scream 'OMG' at our screens, Casa Amor has also provided some of the most iconic recoupling speeches we’ve ever seen. Let’s take a look back at these incredible moments…

Curtis and Amy broke up on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard’s awkward reunion

Starting strong, we’re taking you back to 2019 when Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard seemed like season five’s sweetheart couple.

But despite finding a connection, Curtis threw a spanner in the works when he met Jourdan Riane in Casa Amor.

While Curtis wanted to recouple with Jourdan, she wasn’t interested so he had to go back to the villa single to be greeted by an ecstatic Amy.

We all watched behind a pillow as Curtis had to tell Amy the truth, before she shouted the line we all remember: “I was coming here to tell you that I loved you.”

Indiyah and Dami both recoupled on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Dami and Indiyah’s double recoupling

Another incredible Love Island quote came when Dami Hope and Indiyah Pollock both decided to recouple after Casa Amor in 2022.

The pair then shared an extremely passive-aggressive exchange in front of the other islanders, before Indiyah said the words: “May the best heartbreaker win”.

But this awkward conversation didn’t put a dampener on their relationship and the couple ended up getting back together and are still going strong.

Michael recoupled with Joanna on Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Michael recoupling with Joanna

We all remember the scene which saw Michael Griffiths recoupling with Joanna Chimonides, despite building a connection with Amber Gill.

And who could forget the look on fellow cast mates Maura Higgins and Anna Vakili’s faces when Amber was left standing on her own.

Unfortunately, this was only the beginning of Michael and Amber’s fall out as they went on to have a series of fiery rows.

Then Michael turned himself into a meme overnight as he branded her ‘chaaaaldish’. It wasn’t all bad, as Amber ended up winning the show with Greg O’Shea and pocketing the £50,000.

Shaughna told Callum ‘congrats hun’ in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

When Shaughna tells Callum ‘congrats hun’

Cast your minds back to the first Love Island in South Africa when Shaughna Phillips delivered the best ever comeback lines to Callum Jones.

After Callum came back from his week away with Casa Amor star Molly Smith, Shaughna wasn’t about to take it lying down.

She simply said: “I’m happy for Callum. I should have never trusted a scaffolder anyway. Congrats hun.” ICON.

Lillie revealed she kissed Liam in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

When Lillie revealed she kissed Liam

Liam Reardon and Millie Court won over the nation back in 2021 and became the Love Island season seven champions.

They weren’t without their hiccups after Liam got very cosy with Lillie Haynes during his Casa Amor ‘boys holiday’.

When Liam returned single from Casa Amor, Millie was over the moon, before Lillie made an appearance to tell her that she’d built a connection with Liam and they’d even kissed outside the villa.

Millie and Lillie even met outside the villa, and Lillie got the chance to tell her side of the story.

Ultimately, Millie decided to trust Liam and the pair went on to date for a year on the outside, before breaking up in 2022.

But Liam recently hinted to us that they could be a lot closer than we think…

Georgia Steel was left alone on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Georgia and Josh broke up

Now we have the most iconic Casa Amor moment there ever was, after Josh Denzel coupled up with Kaz Crossley.

After Georgia Steel was left alone, she tried to hide her heartbreak by keeping a completely straight face and uttering the words: “I’m loyal babes.”

Later in the evening, she well and truly unleashed her wrath and shouted at him: “Don’t even touch me, man!”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After