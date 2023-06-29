Love Island 2023 Casa Amor return date confirmed as Molly Marsh flies back to Spain

29 June 2023, 09:52 | Updated: 29 June 2023, 09:54

Casa Amor is back on Love Island for 2023
Casa Amor is back on Love Island for 2023. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What date is Casa Amor 2023 and is Molly Marsh returning? Here's what we know...

Love Island is already giving us serious drama, with the shock return of season two’s Kady McDermott and unexpected dumping of favourite Molly Marsh.

But there have been rumours circulating that this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Molly after she has flown back to Spain.

So, Love Island viewers have been speculating when Casa Amor will return and whether Molly will be back to cause chaos. Here’s everything we know…

Casa Amor is back on Love Island this year
Casa Amor is back on Love Island this year. Picture: ITV

What week is Casa Amor on Love Island?

According to The Mirror, Casa Amor will first be teased later this week during this Sunday’s episode (2nd July).

Casa Amor will last roughly three or four days and sees half of the contestants separated from their other halves and put into a separate villa.

Here, they will mix with a new load of new singles looking to stir up trouble between the existing couples.

Although it is usually brief, Casa Amor has been known to cause some of the biggest breakups in Love Island history.

Molly Marsh was dumped from Love Island
Molly Marsh was dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

In 2021, it led to the breakdown of Millie Court and Liam Reardon’s relationship before they went on to patch things up and win the show.

Is Molly Marsh returning to Casa Amor?

It was recently reported that Molly Marsh has jetted to Spain and could be heading to Love Island’s Casa Amor.

Molly was left in shock after she was savagely dumped in a surprising twist when Kady McDermott returned to the show last week.

After Kady chose to couple up with Zachariah Noble, Molly was left single and immediately dumped from the villa.

With Zach now getting to know other girls in the villa, fans are hoping this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Molly and she’ll soon be back to Casa Amor.

And Molly has even shared a series of posts on a flight heading to Ibiza, with viewers thinking this has all but confirmed her return.

Love Island's Molly Marsh is back in Spain
Love Island's Molly Marsh is back in Spain. Picture: Instagram

After seeing the photo, one person wrote on Twitter: "They’re gonna bring Molly back because there is no way this is fr.”

But some aren't so happy, as another said: "If Molly comes back that won't be fair cause she's already seen what public are saying about the islanders, has been on aftersun and knows what to work on when she's back #loveIsland".

A third said: "They better not put Molly in Casa or I'll flip tables #LoveIsland".

When asked is Casa Amor would be back, producer Mike Spencer told the Mirror: "We never say if Casa Amor is back but I think things will be a little different this year. Hopefully we’ll keep people on their toes and you won’t expect it."

A source has since told The Sun: "It's going to be the most shocking twist yet because the cast have no idea it's coming - filming starts tomorrow and it'll be on screen this weekend.

"This year will be explosive as there are barely any solid couples and nobody is official yet. Heads will be turned as the Casa Amor cast are the hottest one yet. Fans won't want to miss it.”

