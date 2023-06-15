Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

15 June 2023, 06:34

Ruchee and Ella end up in the bottom two of Love Island

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2023? Here's the full list of Islanders who have left so far...

Love Island 2023 is back and there is plenty of drama in the most famous Spanish villa on TV.

But while all the contestants are hoping to enjoy a summer of love, some of their journeys have already been cut short.

So, who has been dumped from Love Island and who left the show last night? Here’s what we know…

Love Island 2023 dumped Islanders revealed
Love Island 2023 dumped Islanders revealed. Picture: ITV

Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

Ruchee Gurung

The second Love Island contestant to be dumped from the 2023 series was Ruchee Gurung after a brutal recoupling.

During the second week of the show, two Islanders faced the chop as the rest of the Islanders were forced to save one girl and send the other home.

It was original girls Ella and Ruchee who were single and vulnerable, after both of their men paired up with someone else.

Ruchee Gurung has been dumped from Love Island
Ruchee Gurung has been dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

Tyrique was taken by new girl Leah after her arrival on Monday, while Ruchee's partner André picked Catherine.

Opening up about leaving Love Island, Ruchee said: “I thought that I would be disappointed, but I’m not because I tried my best and I was myself. It didn’t work out for me and that’s completely fine.

“I thought that Ella was going to get saved because she has a connection in there, I would have probably even nominated myself to go - I’m so happy that they chose her. I would want her to continue her journey. I’ve built a really good relationship with the girls and I’m such a girls’ girl.

“I’m glad I got to experience being in the Villa. Coming from an Asian background, I did it for my community - represent! My journey was short, but it was sweet, so I’m happy.”

George Fensom left Love Island first
George Fensom left Love Island first. Picture: ITV

George Fensom

George Fensom became the first contestant to be dumped from Love Island after three bombshells entered in a few days.

The girls then had to pick who they wanted to couple up with, as the final choice came down to Whitney.

When she had to pick between George and Mehdi, Whitney coupled up with George.

Following his early exit from the show, George said: "It's not how I wanted my experience to end. I just wanted to continue dropping loose game.

"I'm sure there will be somebody out there for me but obviously it wasn't in the villa."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Some viewers were left terrified at the sight of ventriloquist doll George.

Repair Shop viewers left terrified by ‘demonic’ ventriloquist doll

Hayley Palmer confessed she's still "trying to get her hands on" Mark's Toby Carvery gold card.

The Chase's Mark Labbett charmed new TV presenter girlfriend in Toby Carvery

Holly Willoughby is wearing a denim mini

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her denim summer dress

Celebrities

ITV boss hits back at accusation 'vast majority knew' about Phillip Schofield affair

ITV boss hits back at accusation 'vast majority knew' about Phillip Schofield affair

Molly Marsh in a black outfit and grey blazer compared to Molly-Mae all in black taking a mirror selfie

How are Love Island's Molly Marsh and Molly-Mae Hague connected?

Trending on Heart

UK Pride events 2023: Parades, concerts and more to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

UK Pride events 2023: Parades, concerts and more to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

Lifestyle

Dawn French performed an emotional eulogy as Geraldine Granger.

Dawn French revives Vicar of Dibley role to honour terminally ill friend

Celebrities

Paul O'Grady's husband says 'the dogs miss him' in emotional birthday tribute

Paul O'Grady's husband says 'the dogs miss him' in emotional birthday tribute

Denise Welch is cast as The Queen in Diana: The Musical.

Denise Welch cast as Queen Elizabeth II in Princess Diana musical

Celebrities

Woman collected wrong dog from the groomers and didn't realise for four months [Stock Images]

Woman collected wrong dog from the groomers and didn't realise for four months

News

Woman laying on a sofa holding a white fan on her face

8 simple and cheap ways to cool down a room during a summer heatwave

Lifestyle

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

Lifestyle

A woman has revealed her DIY swimming pool

Woman mocked after installing DIY budget swimming pool in her back garden

Lifestyle

Who is Miriam Margolyes partner Heather Sutherland?

Who is Miriam Margolyes' partner Heather Sutherland?

Mark Wright has opened up about his marriage

Mark Wright calls wife Michelle Keegan ‘sweetest’ person with rare insight into their marriage
Love Island's Zachariah Noble in before and after pictures

Zachariah Noble looks completely different before Love Island in incredible transformation pictures

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby has praised James Martin's wine brand

Holly Willoughby promotes celebrity friend's wine as Phillip Schofield's is axed

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral mini dress

Celebrities

An expert has revealed the best way to sleep in the heatwave

Expert shows exact position you should sleep in to keep cool during heatwave

Lifestyle

Jess Harding posing in a bikini for Love Island alongside a beauty photo from Instagram.

Love Island 2023's Jess Harding: Age, Instagram and business venture revealed