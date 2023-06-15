Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

Ruchee and Ella end up in the bottom two of Love Island

By Naomi Bartram

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2023? Here's the full list of Islanders who have left so far...

Love Island 2023 is back and there is plenty of drama in the most famous Spanish villa on TV.

But while all the contestants are hoping to enjoy a summer of love, some of their journeys have already been cut short.

So, who has been dumped from Love Island and who left the show last night? Here’s what we know…

Love Island 2023 dumped Islanders revealed. Picture: ITV

Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

The second Love Island contestant to be dumped from the 2023 series was Ruchee Gurung after a brutal recoupling.

During the second week of the show, two Islanders faced the chop as the rest of the Islanders were forced to save one girl and send the other home.

It was original girls Ella and Ruchee who were single and vulnerable, after both of their men paired up with someone else.

Ruchee Gurung has been dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

Tyrique was taken by new girl Leah after her arrival on Monday, while Ruchee's partner André picked Catherine.

Opening up about leaving Love Island, Ruchee said: “I thought that I would be disappointed, but I’m not because I tried my best and I was myself. It didn’t work out for me and that’s completely fine.

“I thought that Ella was going to get saved because she has a connection in there, I would have probably even nominated myself to go - I’m so happy that they chose her. I would want her to continue her journey. I’ve built a really good relationship with the girls and I’m such a girls’ girl.

“I’m glad I got to experience being in the Villa. Coming from an Asian background, I did it for my community - represent! My journey was short, but it was sweet, so I’m happy.”

George Fensom left Love Island first. Picture: ITV

George Fensom became the first contestant to be dumped from Love Island after three bombshells entered in a few days.

The girls then had to pick who they wanted to couple up with, as the final choice came down to Whitney.

When she had to pick between George and Mehdi, Whitney coupled up with George.

Following his early exit from the show, George said: "It's not how I wanted my experience to end. I just wanted to continue dropping loose game.

"I'm sure there will be somebody out there for me but obviously it wasn't in the villa."