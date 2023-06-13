Meet Love Island bombshell Charlotte Sumner: Job, where she's from and controversial age revealed

13 June 2023, 12:47 | Updated: 13 June 2023, 13:42

By Zoe Adams

Love Island Charlotte Sumner's official shot wearing a black wrap bikini alongside her on a beach in a leopard print bikini
Love Island has welcomed bombshell Charlotte Sumner into the villa for 2023. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Charlotte Sumner has entered the Spanish villa and is looking for love but why has she proven controversial already? And what is she looking for in a boyfriend? Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island star.

Love Island has only been on our screens for a couple of weeks and already there's been endless love triangles, a dumping and plenty of new bombshells to keep things in the Spanish villa spicy.

And now, ITV2 producers have dropped not one, but two new female bombshells into the mix and Charlotte Sumner is certainly going to be turning a few heads.

Brunette, a "slow burner" and looking for Mr Right, Charlotte has already proven to be on of this year's most controversial housemates. Why? Because of her age.

Here's everything you need to know about new bombshell Charlotte Sumner including how old she is, where she's from, her Instagram and more.

Love Island's Charlotte with her brown hair down and smiling as she entered the villa
Love Island's Charlotte has shocked villa housemates and viewers with her age. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Charlotte Sumner?

Age: 30

From: Bournemouth

Job: Dental nurse

Instagram: @charlottesumner_x

Entering the villa on June 11, Charlotte has said she'll "bring fun" to the group where she hopes to find friendship and love.

Talking before entering the villa, she said: "I’m very genuine, I’m a girls’ girl - I give good advice but sometimes I need to take the advice that I give to my girls. I’m also hard work - but I’m worth it!"

Charlotte also detailed that her friends and family would describe her as spontaneous and "adventurous" as she added: "I’m up for anything too."

Read more: Love Island 2023 ages: Who is the oldest contestant and who is the youngest?

Read more: The Love Island 2023 stars with secret famous connections including Brad Pitt and Coronation Street

Charlotte Sumner wearing a pink dress and Leah Taylor wearing a black lace dress as the enter Love Island villa
Charlotte Sumner entered the villa of love alongside Leah Taylor. Picture: ITV2

New bombshell Charlotte reveals her age

Why is everyone talking about Love Island Charlotte's age?

At 30 years old, Charlotte is this year's oldest contestant with Mitchel Taylor and Mehdi Edno being the next oldest members of the house at 26.

While many fans are pleased to see some older Love Island stars, others are wondering who they will choose to date.

One Instagram fan praised the producers and said: "I love that they are older. Let's see if that means anything."

Another added: "How the hell are 30 year old women looking that damn good."

Raising concern, someone said: "She’s still young as a whole but I’m just saying, the boys are not up to her maturity."

Why did Charlotte sign up for Love Island summer 2023?

Having applied for the show, Charlotte admitted it was her friends and family who encouraged her to fill out the application form.

"Friends and family kept telling me to apply for Love Island, so I thought, why not? The age I’m at and the experiences I’ve had, I feel ready to meet my Mr Right," she said.

However, it may not be easy for Charlotte to find love as she confessed she has a lengthy list of requirements and get the 'ick' quite easy.

She wants someone she is "sexually attracted to" but is also "kind-hearted and laid back".

