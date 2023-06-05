Love Island 2023’s Mehdi Edno: Age, job, where he's from and how he will bring 'fire' to the villa

5 June 2023, 20:25

Love Island's Mehdi Edno wearing olourful swim trunks for his promo shot alongside a picture of him on the beach wearing a black t-shirt and cap
Love Island is welcoming French Mehdi Edno into the villa this summer. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Mehdi Edno is ready to use his sexy accent and second language to find him the woman of his dreams this summer in the Love Island villa - but where is he from? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant.

Love Island 2023 is back for it's second edition of the year and this time around the contestants consist of a Coronation Street star's daughter and someone who has their very own connection to Brad Pitt.

Also joining the line up is Mehdi Edno who is all set to find his special lady after spending the last couple of years concentrating on his career.

He told Love Island producers: "I’ve been busy for the last few years with work, and doing my Masters degree but now I’m done with the busy schedule, and ready to find love."

So who is Mehdi Edno? How old is he? And where is he from? Here's everything you need to know including how he's going to bring "fire" to the season.

Love Island Mehdi Edno posing with slick back black hair on a beach
Love Island producers are hoping Mehdi Edno is this year's Davide Sanclimenti. Picture: Mehdi Edno/Instagram

Who is Mehdi Edno?

Age: 26

From: Bordeaux/London

Job: Model and Communications manager

From Bordeaux in Southwestern France, Mehdi now lives in London where he is both a fan of the English breakfast and London girls.

Describing his type on paper, Mehdi confessed looks aren't everything as he's also looking for a sense of humour and "someone who is outgoing and up for an adventure".

Read more: Love Island contestant George Fensom slammed by ex girlfriend

Read more: Who won Winter Love Island 2023? Victorious couple make ITV history

Mehdi Edno doing water sports on holiday
Mehdi Edno has shared lots of his abroad adventures on his Instagram accoun. Picture: Mehdi Edno/Instagram

Medhi to enter Love Island

What has Mehdi Edno said about going into the villa?

Talking about entering the villa and meeting new friends and partners, he said: "I'm so excited to be going into the villa. I can bring fire and make girls fall in love with me."

So what's his technique to win the girls over? His first language of course.

"I’d simply start by speaking French, that usually gets girls interested," he said.

Is Love Island Mehdi Edno on Instagram?

Of course, you can find him and his holiday adventures @mehdiedno. Mehdi loves to show off travels which include Marrakech, Paris and Mauritius. He's also not shy of a selfie.

Obviously, you won't be seeing or hearing much from Mehdi over the next couple of weeks as all social media has been banned while the contestants are on the show.

