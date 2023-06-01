Inside Love Island star Ella Thomas' celebrity lifestyle and connection to Brad Pitt

Ella Thomas has joined the Love Island cast. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

How old is Ella from Love Island and what is her Instagram? Everything you need to know about the model...

The tenth season of Love Island is kicking off which means we get to meet a new bunch of singletons.

And one of the new contestants hoping to find The One is Ella Thomas who isn’t a stranger to fame.

In fact, she is actually a fashion model and actress who has worked alongside none other than Brad Pitt.

But how old is Ella Thomas and what is her job? Here’s what we know about the Love Island star…

Ella is looking for The One on Love Island this year. Picture: Instagram

How old is Ella Thomas?

Ella is a 23-year-old fashion model from Glasgow who has had some very famous connections.

Asked why someone would want to date her, she replied: “I'm the whole package, I know what I want in life and I’ve got a big heart.”

She also told ITV bosses: "I’d let the boys know that I’m wifey material so don’t play with me!"

Ella has joined the Love Island cast 2023. Picture: Instagram

Ella Thomas’ famous connections

In October 2022, Ella won Female Model of the Year at the Scottish media awards, while she has also starred in some famous music videos

When asked by ITV what her claim to fame was, she revealed that she has starred in a Headie One and Burna Burna Boy music video.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, Ella was also cast as an extra in the highest grossing zombie film of all time, World War Z.

The 23-year-old told bosses: "I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool."

What is Ella Thomas’ Instagram?

Ella can be found on Instagram @ellathomas_, where she already has an impressive 14.5K followers.

While her Instagram account will be de-activated during her time on the show, some of Ella's most recent pictures showcase her glamorous lifestyle.

She can be seen travelling to places such as Dubai, Palm Springs, Miami and Greece with her friends.

Other pictures see her relaxing in a bikini, posing for modelling shots and celebrating her birthday back in April.