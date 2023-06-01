Inside Love Island star Ella Thomas' celebrity lifestyle and connection to Brad Pitt

1 June 2023, 09:21

Ella Thomas has joined the Love Island cast
Ella Thomas has joined the Love Island cast. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

How old is Ella from Love Island and what is her Instagram? Everything you need to know about the model...

The tenth season of Love Island is kicking off which means we get to meet a new bunch of singletons.

And one of the new contestants hoping to find The One is Ella Thomas who isn’t a stranger to fame.

In fact, she is actually a fashion model and actress who has worked alongside none other than Brad Pitt.

But how old is Ella Thomas and what is her job? Here’s what we know about the Love Island star…

Ella is looking for The One on Love Island this year
Ella is looking for The One on Love Island this year. Picture: Instagram

How old is Ella Thomas?

Ella is a 23-year-old fashion model from Glasgow who has had some very famous connections.

Asked why someone would want to date her, she replied: “I'm the whole package, I know what I want in life and I’ve got a big heart.”

“I’d let the boys know that I’m wifey material so don’t play with me!”

She also told ITV bosses: "I’d let the boys know that I’m wifey material so don’t play with me!"

Ella has joined the Love Island cast 2023
Ella has joined the Love Island cast 2023. Picture: Instagram

Ella Thomas’ famous connections

In October 2022, Ella won Female Model of the Year at the Scottish media awards, while she has also starred in some famous music videos

When asked by ITV what her claim to fame was, she revealed that she has starred in a Headie One and Burna Burna Boy music video.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, Ella was also cast as an extra in the highest grossing zombie film of all time, World War Z.

The 23-year-old told bosses: "I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool."

What is Ella Thomas’ Instagram?

Ella can be found on Instagram @ellathomas_, where she already has an impressive 14.5K followers.

While her Instagram account will be de-activated during her time on the show, some of Ella's most recent pictures showcase her glamorous lifestyle.

She can be seen travelling to places such as Dubai, Palm Springs, Miami and Greece with her friends.

Other pictures see her relaxing in a bikini, posing for modelling shots and celebrating her birthday back in April.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Kim Cattrall will appear in the new series of Just Like That

Will Kim Cattrall be in Just Like That and what happened with Sarah Jessica Parker?

EastEnders fans were left in tears over last night's episode

EastEnders fans sobbing over tragic Jay twist as Lola dies

A man has revealed he accidentally played Celine Dion while sat next to Kate Winslet

Man mortified after accidentally playing Titanic theme while sat next to Kate Winslet

Lifestyle

Bruno Tonioli swears at Simon Cowell live on Britain's Got Talent

Bruno Tonioli swears at Simon Cowell live on Britain's Got Talent

Eamonn Holmes slams Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's 'drunk act' on This Morning after NTAs

Eamonn Holmes slams Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's 'drunk act' on This Morning after NTAs

Trending on Heart

A swimming expert has revealed why you shouldn't wrap your child in a towell

Swimming instructor warns parents not to put towel around their children’s shoulders

Lifestyle

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah pens a heartbreaking letter about her father's health.

Bruce Willis's daughter shares heartbreaking update on his dementia battle

Celebrities

A mum has criticised a supermarket after her child was sick

Mum furious after son is sick in supermarket and she’s made to clear it up

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has shared photos of her jacuzzi

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford and her kids enjoy the sun in their ‘£15k pool’

George Fensom has joined Love Island

Love Island contestant George Fensom slammed by ex girlfriend

Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning next week

Exact date Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning revealed

June Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

June Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

Lifestyle

Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day

Father's Day 2023 gift ideas: What to buy your dad this year

Shopping

Peter Kay looks unrecognisable as he shows off his new look with fan

Peter Kay looks unrecognisable as he shows off his new look with fan

Celebrating Paul O’Grady’s greatest achievements through the years

Celebrating Paul O’Grady’s trailblazing achievements through the years

What did Dr Ranj Singh say about Phillip Schofield and This Morning?

What did Dr Ranj Singh say about Phillip Schofield and This Morning?

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Is Holly Willoughby leaving This Morning and when will she return?

Ant fell on the floor at Britain's Got Talent

Ant McPartlin suffers painful fall just minutes into Britain's Got Talent semi final

Eamonn Holmes says 'life is tough' for Phillip Schofield's ex-lover

Eamonn Holmes says 'life is tough' for Phillip Schofield's ex-lover

Molly Marsh has joined the Love Island line up

Inside Love Island star Molly Marsh's celebrity lifestyle with Coronation Street star mum