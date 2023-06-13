Love Island 2023 ages: Who is the oldest contestant and who is the youngest?

Zach kisses Molly in Love Island challenge

How old are the Love Island 2023 contestants? Everyone from Zachariah to Tyrique...

Love Island 2023 is back for another summer and it is already giving us plenty of drama and recouplings.

But while we watch the likes of Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble get to know each other over the next few weeks, some viewers are wondering how old the Love Island contestants are.

The contestants tend to be between 20-years-old and 30-years-old, with Jordan Ring joining as the oldest ever contestant in the first series in 2015.

Amelia Peters is the youngest ever contestant and appeared on Love Island in 2017 at the age of 18-years-old.

Amelia Peters is the youngest ever Love Island star. Picture: ITV

But how old are the Love Island 2023 contestants? Everything you need to know…

Love Island 2023 ages:

Charlotte Sumner is the oldest Love Island 2023 contestant. Picture: ITV

Who is the oldest Love Island contestant?

Love Island bombshell Charlotte Sumner is the oldest contestant on the show so far this year and is 30-years-old.

Charlotte, a dental nurse from Bournemouth, arrived in Spain alongside fellow newbie, 27-year old Leah Taylor.

One Twitter user wrote: "A 30 year old in the #LoveIsland villa? We love to see it."

Another commented: "No way is she actually 30?? #loveisland," as a third added: "2 new girls are 27 and 30 be interesting to see who they go for."

Charlotte said before joining the show: "I’ll bring fun! I’m very genuine, I’m a girls’ girl, I give good advice but sometimes I need to take the advice that I give to my girls."

Molly Marsh is one of the youngest Love Island contestants. Picture: ITV

Who is the youngest Love Island contestant?

There are two Love Island contestants who are 21-years-old and that is Molly Marsh and André Furtado.

The pair are both the youngest in the villa, and have both had their fair share of drama so far.

Molly - who has a famous mum - had three boys after her during the first week; Zachariah, Mitchel Talyor, and Sammy Root.

Zachariah then made a move on Molly, despite being coupled up with Catherine Agbaje which caused chaos in the villa.